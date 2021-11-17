Gas prices: Biden asks FTC to check ‘immediately’ if illegal behavior is driving up gas prices





The move is unlikely to have an immediate effect on the price consumers pay for gas, which recently skyrocketed as post-pandemic demand exceeds supply.

But Biden is looking for ways to show he’s working to bring prices down, and the FTC’s findings could help in the long run if they uncover wrongdoing.

In a letter to FTC Commissioner Lina Khan, Biden cited “growing evidence of anti-consumer behavior on the part of oil and gas companies” and said the agency needs to check if anything is wrong. illegal occurs to drive up prices.

“The bottom line is this: Gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even as the costs of oil and gas companies are falling,” he wrote.

He cited a “large unexplained gap” between the price of unfinished gasoline and average prices at the pump as evidence of potential wrongdoing. And he noted that industry profits have grown massively, as companies like ExxonMobil plan share buybacks and dividends for shareholders. “I do not accept that hard-working Americans pay more for gas because of anti-competitive or potentially illegal behavior. I therefore call on the Commission to further examine what is happening with the oil markets and gas, and that you bring all the tools of the Commission to bear if you discover wrongdoing, “he wrote. Biden did not cite any specific evidence of illegal activity. He had asked the FTC earlier this fall to closely monitor potential illegal activity in the oil and gas markets, but his Wednesday letter called directly for investigation. High gas prices are among the most frustrating phenomena for any White House due to a president’s limited ability to bring them down. At the same time, they have the capacity to inflict significant political damage as the costs are borne by almost all families. The current push has been spurred by increased demand as drivers get back on the road after an easing of Covid-19 lockdowns. Biden worked to convince the oil-producing OPEC countries to increase supply, but they largely pushed him back. He did not rule out releasing barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but was warned by administration officials that this would have only a limited effect on prices. At the same time, Biden worked to adopt policies that would reduce America’s dependence on fossil fuels. He plans to travel to Michigan on Wednesday to visit an electric vehicle factory and tout new funding for charging stations contained in the major infrastructure law he signed on Monday.

