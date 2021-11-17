Dow loses control over 36,000, but large-cap tech stocks outperform as yields retreat





US stocks were heading lower Wednesday at noon, but stocks remain a striking distance from record closing highs, helped by gains in large-cap information technology stocks, including Tesla Inc. TSLA,

+ 2.14%

and Apple Inc.

AAPL,

+1.92% ,

who found offers. Persistent concerns about inflation and the economic recovery after COVID-19 have held markets in check, but lack of alternatives and hope that consumers can continue to serve as a pillar of the economic rebound are supporting gains and rotation intermittent in market sectors. How are stock index futures traded? The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.39%

traded 181 points, or 0.5%, down to 35,961.

The S&P 500 SPX,

-0.20%

traded at 4,695, down 6 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,

-0.32%

pivoted higher at noon after the first losses, trading at 15,974. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones rose 54 points, or 0.2%, to close at 36,142. The S&P 500 gained 18 points, or 0.4%, to 4,700 and the Nasdaq Composite surged 120.01 points, or 0.8%, to end at 15,973. What drives the markets? A slight pullback in Treasury yields on Wednesday helped limit declines in the broader market and support large-cap tech stocks. Investors, however, found it difficult to justify pushing stocks to new highs after the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 ended yesterday’s session a stone’s throw from all-time highs and the Dow just hovered. outside of 1% of his closing record. Market participants were encouraged on Tuesday by better-than-expected retail sales data in October and a string of corporate profits in the third quarter. Data showed retail sales jumped 1.7%, beyond expectations of a 1.5% increase and the largest gain since March, when households received billions of dollars. federal stimulus. Shares of Walmart Target TGT rival,

-4.45%

fell on Wednesday, even as the retailer exceeded its quarterly profit forecast and raised its forecast, but warned of rising costs that would hurt margins. Lowes LOW actions,

+ 0.82%

surged on Wednesday, after the home improvement retailer reported better than expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, a surprise increase in same-store sales and raised its outlook for the full year. However, Visa V,

-5.54%

fell sharply after Amazon AMZN,

+ 0.59%

has said he will stop accepting payments from his UK-issued credit cards from next year due to high commissions. While investors do not reverse the course of the stock market, we believe rotation is responsible for the uneven performance of the market, said Peter Cardillo, chief markets economist at Spartan Capital, in a note to clients. Meanwhile, buying enthusiasm may wane somewhat as investors position themselves to reduce trading volumes in the last full week of trading before the Thanksgiving holiday. Wednesday’s action will feature a busy schedule of appearances by Federal Reserve members, with this list including New York Fed Chairman John Williams, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, San Francisco President Mary Daly and Fed Chairman Charles Evans. Which companies are targeted? Actions of of the year inc.

YEAR,

-10.91%

get pummeled on Wednesday after an analyst downgraded the stock’s rating and suggested investors have misinterpreted the company’s history lately.

Moderna Inc. MRNA, + 4.02% said on Wednesday it had requested authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in Canada for children aged 6 to 11.

Biogen Inc. BIIB shares slipped on Wednesday, after the company said it received a negative trend vote from a European Medicines Agency advisory committee for its treatment of Alzheimer's disease, aducanumab.

Visa inc. s stockV plunged 5.6% to a nine-month low in morning trading on Wednesday, enough to regulate losses in the Dow and S&P 500, after Amazon.com Inc. AMZN said it would stop trading. accept Visa credit cards issued in UK next year.

Pfizer Inc. PFE announced Wednesday that it has launched a search for a new CFO, as its current CFO, Frank DAmelio, will retire.

PFE announced Wednesday that it has launched a search for a new CFO, as its current CFO, Frank DAmelio, will retire. Alcoa Corp.AA announced on Wednesday that it has purchased group annuity contracts that will transfer $ 1 billion in pension obligations to defined benefit pension plans for certain retirees and beneficiaries in the United States. How are other assets traded? The yield of the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.608%

was stable at about 1.64%. The yields and prices of debt move in opposite directions.

The ICE US Dollar DXY index,

-0.13% ,

a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was stable.

The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP,

+ 0.14%

closed 0.1% higher, while London’s FTSE 100 UKX,

-0.49%

fell 0.5%.

Shanghai Composite SHCOMP,

+ 0.44%

rose 0.4%, while the Hang Seng HSI index,

-0.25%

fell 0.2% and the Japanese Nikkei 225 NIK,

-0.40%

decreased by 0.4%

