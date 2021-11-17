Ghana Stock Exchange celebrates 31st anniversary amid impressive run for 2021





The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) celebrated its 31st trading anniversary on the stock exchange floor by ringing the ceremonial bell with some dignitaries including the Minister of Public Enterprises, Capital Market Regulator, Chairman of the Board of GSE , managing directors of listed companies and their representatives, authorized brokers and market players. The theme of the 31st anniversary celebration was The Digitization of Stock Market Operations as a Catalyst for Capital Market Development. This theme was born from the current digital wave that is sweeping across all industries including stock market transactions. We cannot stress enough the acceleration and adoption of new digital tools by companies to develop their activities. Public Enterprise Minister Joseph Cudjoe said: The national digitization agenda is on track and no sector should be left behind in this digital age. He also advised organizations to list on the exchange to improve their corporate governance and access patient capital to grow their businesses. In his speech, the Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, said: The regulator will continue to provide an enabling environment to support the digitization of the capital market and will also develop the relevant rules to guide the introduction new products. such as green bonds, asset-backed securities and other products. The exchange began its journey of digitalization in 2009, where its transactions were fully automated and brokers traded virtually without going to the trading room. This earned the Exchange the Most Innovative African Stock Exchange by African Investor (Ai) in 2010. The IPO of MTN’s initial public offering in 2018 where investors bought shares using mobile money has also contributed to the stock exchange being named as Africa’s most innovative stock exchange by the same body. Before the automation of exchanges, the Exchange had set up an electronic clearing and settlement system leading to the creation of a central securities depository in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana. Ghana Stock Exchange Managing Director Mr. Ekow Afedzie said: The Exchange has had no disruption to operations during the onset of COVID-19 as it has been operating electronically for the past ten (10) years. He added that some licensed brokers and brokers in the Ghanaian fixed income market have already launched digital tools such as apps, web portals and USSD to enable their clients to buy and sell stocks and securities. electronic debt securities. GSE will continue to invest in technology on this digitization journey to help improve its operations and contribute to the development of the capital market as well as make a significant contribution to the economy of Ghana. As of November 12, 2021, the GSE Composite Index had returned 53.02% with a market capitalization of GHS 65.24 billion. The bond market had traded 178.76 billion, 65.39% more than last year of 108.41 billion traded last year.

