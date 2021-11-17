Business
Citing high gas prices, Biden asks FTC to step up investigation into possible ‘illegal behavior’
WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there was growing evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies who were keeping fuel prices low. high level, asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate possible “illegal conduct” in the market.
The White House is pushing on multiple fronts to try to reduce fuel costs, even as tight global oil supplies push up gasoline and heating oil prices. Retail gasoline prices recently hit seven-year highs as consumer demand rebounded while oil supply remains below pre-pandemic peaks.
Biden in August asked the FTC to investigate possible illegal behavior behind the spike in gas prices, which is contributing to the spike in inflation. On Wednesday, he told FTC President Lina Khan in a letter that further action was needed.
“The Federal Trade Commission has the power to review whether illegal driving is costing families at the pump. I think you should do so immediately,” he wrote.
An FTC spokesperson said they were also concerned about the issues raised in the White House letter and that the consumer protection agency was reviewing the situation, a spokesperson said.
Gas prices have continued to rise at the pump even as the price of unfinished gasoline has fallen over the past month, Biden said, noting that America’s two largest oil and gas companies were on the way to almost double their net income compared to 2019.
“I do not accept that hard-working Americans pay more for gasoline because of anti-competitive or potentially illegal behavior,” the president said in a letter to Khan.
“I therefore ask the Commission to take a closer look at what is happening with the oil and gas markets, and that you use all the tools of the Commission if you discover wrongdoing.”
The two largest U.S. oil and gas companies by market capitalization, Exxon (XOM.N) and Chevron (CVX.N), respectively, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Biden’s approval ratings have fallen to the lowest point of his presidency in recent months amid growing concerns about the price hike, though his top economic advisers still say the hike will be transient and should end. tone down next year.
Republicans are using inflation concerns as a “club” to hammer home the Biden administration, press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.
The FTC could use its authority to launch an “open study investigation” to obtain data on how companies set gas prices and study actual prices at the pump, the White House said.
Kevin Book, managing director of Clearview Energy Partners, said price changes often take time to trickle down to consumers.
There is a rocket-like, feather-like descent phenomenon happening at the pump and that frustrates politicians, he said.
For example, futures prices for unfinished gasoline fell $ 1.18 per gallon between January and the end of March last year during the first outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but retail prices did not only dropped 45 cents before ebbing later. (For the graph see https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-BIDEN/GASPRICES/jnvwexkrovw/)
The FTC has looked at this issue on several occasions and often comes back empty, Book said, adding that there are simply too many players in the retail gasoline market for them to come to an agreement.
The average retail price of gasoline per gallon in the United States was $ 3,413 on Wednesday, down from $ 3.319 a month ago, according to the American Automobile Association. The current futures price of unfinished gasoline known as RBOB is trading at $ 2.317 per gallon, but it was trading at $ 2.49 per gallon a month ago.
The price of crude oil is half the cost of retail gasoline, according to the US Department of Energy, followed by local and state taxes, as well as the costs of refining, transportation and distribution.
Retail gasoline prices vary state to state, with prices around $ 3 in Oklahoma and up to $ 4.69 per gallon in California, due to excise taxes. Condition and other factors. The federal tax on gasoline is 18 cents per gallon.
Biden said he appreciated the FTC asking Commission staff to step up oversight of oil and gas mergers that result in less choice for consumers and potentially higher prices.
Reuters reported last month that U.S. antitrust regulators have extended the approval process for at least five oil and gas mergers and acquisitions in the past three months.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw; additional reporting by Diane Bartz and Sabrina Valle; Editing by Heather Timmons, Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/biden-asks-ftc-redouble-probe-possible-illegal-conduct-by-oil-gas-companies-2021-11-17/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]