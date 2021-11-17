Stock market today: Dow tumbles from highs, Target and Visa stocks tumble

Text size





Stocks were down on Wednesday as the corporate bond market sent a somewhat worrying message.

In the afternoon discussions, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 223 points, or 0.6%, after the index climbed 54 points on Tuesday to close at 36,142. S&P 500which remains just short of its record was down 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3%.

Credit markets were sending a negative signal on corporate earnings. The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond the exchange-traded fund (ticker: HYG) has seen its share price drop 0.9% since November 5, when it hit a high for more than a month. This means that investors are abandoning risky corporate bonds, indicating less confidence in the ability of companies to repay their debts. The bond ETF was down 0.1% on Wednesday.

In addition, credit spreads demanded by investors to buy risky credits against safe government bonds have widened; a Bank of America high yield bond index now shows a spread of 3.1 percentage points, down from 3.08 earlier this month, according to the St. Louis Fed. Essentially, investors demand a higher yield from these bonds by lowering their prices in return for their higher perceived risk.

These are disturbing trends, wrote NatAlliance Securities Andrew Brenner.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government could default on its financial obligations by December 15 if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling. Part of the worry is a transfer the government will need to make soon on the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill President Biden signed this week.

This is a bit of a concern for the markets, but the government is likely to solve the problem soon. The market knows Washington, DC is waiting until the last minute, said Dave Wagner, portfolio manager and analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors. There is volatility around this whole event.

Elsewhere, UK inflation has been higher than expected. Prices rose 4.2% year-on-year, up from expectations of 3.9% and above the previous reading of 3.1%. This could make the Bank of England, which had recently said it would delay the hike in interest rates, more compelled to hike.

Overseas, Tokyos



Nikkei 225

fell 0.4%. The



FTSE 100

fell 0.5% in London, underperforming other European indices.

Here are seven actions in motion Wednesday:





Visa



(symbol: V) the stock fell 6.8% after





Amazon.com



(AMZN) said he stop accepting Visa UK credit cards due to the high fees of card issuers.





Target



The stock (TGT) fell 4.9% after the company reported earnings of $ 3.03 per share, beating estimates of $ 2.83 per share, on revenue of 25.65 billion dollars, higher than expectations of 24.78 billion dollars.





TJX Cos.



The share (TJX) rose 6.9% after the company reported earnings of 84 cents per share, beating estimates of 81 cents per share, on revenue of $ 12.5 billion, higher than expectations of $ 12.3 billion.





Lowes Cos.



The (LOW) share gained 1.5% after the company reported earnings of $ 2.72 per share, beating estimates of $ 2.36 per share, on revenue of $ 22.9 billion of dollars, higher than expectations of 22.1 billion dollars.





Year



(ROKU) stock fell 12% after being demoted to Sell Neutral at Moffett Nathanson.





You’re here



The stock (TSLA) rose 3.7%, building on gains of 4.1% on Tuesday, as the stock continues to rally after coming under pressure following the sell-off of shares by the CEO Elon Musk.





Nvidia



(NVDA) fell 2.2% ahead of earnings coming later in the day.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]