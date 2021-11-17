SSE will be hard to intimidate given arithmetic and political support | Nils Pratley

IIt wasn’t necessarily the way to bet, but two big names in the FTSE 100 Index showed how to respond effectively when you have Elliott Management, the world’s most feared activist hedge fund, on your trail. The answer is to smile nicely in public, to give pride of place to the engagement, then to deploy counter-arguments heavy in financial details.

At GlaxoSmithKline, it was a question of defending the management by making credible commitments of sales and long-term profits, an argument which seems to have satisfied other shareholders, except for upheaval by the split of the consumption division.

At Perth-based energy group SSE, which said on Wednesday it would not follow Elliotts’ advice to split in two, debate has revolved around the merits of hosting renewable energy assets and grids transmission and distribution of electricity under the same roof. The point of ESS is simple: it’s cheaper to stay together.

Managing Director Alistair Phillips-Davies hasn’t quantified how much a stand-alone renewable energy business operation would have to pay to borrow, but the idea that the pace of deployment would be slowed is plausible. Adventures like the sprawling Dogger Bank wind farm aren’t small, and SSE also wants its share of the carbon and hydrogen capture markets. Sometimes size matters. For good measure, Phillips-Davies added $ 95 million in quantifiable dissynergies due to the loss of shared services with the power-driven side, plus $ 200 million in separation costs.

The numbers won’t end the debate, but the supposed allure of a snap seemed to rest on the premise that the stock market will always assign sky-high valuations to pure renewables. The idea seemed flawed after a year of low wind speeds in the North Sea and a one-third drop in the share price of rsted, the Danish pin-up. Small business returns for the past half of the year have offered parallel publicity for the balance: Higher grid profits more than offset a decline in renewables last year.

SSE obviously does not offer business as usual. It will sell minority stakes in its two big network businesses and hit shareholders with a dividend cut in two years, from the current 81 pence to 60 pence, to fund its $ 12.5 billion net zero acceleration program. It’s a major upheaval, but not the one Elliott wanted.

The hedge fund is free to push for something different, but should probably note how SSE is portraying itself as the UK’s clean energy champion these days. The flag is a reminder of political support for SSE and renewable energy in Westminster and Edinburgh. If the financial arithmetic is also consistent and small and medium enterprises are such enterprises are difficult to intimidate.

Visa share price lowers price to deal with Amazon before Christmas

It’s always fun when monopolies collide, and the Amazon versus Visa showdown promises great sport.

The former said he would stop accepting payments from Visa cards issued in the UK from mid-January on the grounds that the fees are too high. And Amazon has accompanied its threat by arguing that the technology should lower transaction costs, which is a reasonable opinion. Visa and its handful of competitors had an easy turn on the back of the boom in e-commerce during the lockdown.

Can Amazon Ditch Visa Credit Cards in UK So Simply in Practice? It might be possible. Many Visa credit card users will also have other cards, so they won’t be too inconvenienced. And, put to the test, consumers are suspected of being more loyal to Amazon than to Visa. The merchant site seems to have the strength on its side.

The 5% drop in the Visas share price at the start of trading in New York seems a strong indication for its board of directors to come to the negotiating table. This is probably what Amazon wanted. The prediction here is a deal before Christmas.

A reason to split up that CMC barely recorded

Peter Cruddas owns 62% of CMC Markets, so he’s going to do whatever he wants if he wants to separate the fledgling stock market transaction from the original high-octane spread-betting business. He also seems determined on the idea. For the second time this week, he said a split would unlock significant value for all shareholders.

Maybe hell will be right, but it’s not like CMC is a complex conglomerate. It has two financial services units, neither of which is difficult to understand. The other way to achieve the desired revaluation would be to continue building the new operation, including the launch of a UK investment platform next year, and let the results speak for themselves. themselves.

There is a better argument for a split: the association with the fast-paced world of spread betting could deter the more discerning punters from the platform. Oddly, however, CMC hardly makes this point.