Visa weighs on Dow, Target Slumps, Lowe’s Leaps – Live Stock Market
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, as the dollar hit a four-and-a-half-year high against the yen, with investors worried that strong consumer spending will continue to fuel the inflation outlook ahead of the final months of the month. year.
A stronger than expected reading for October retail sales, along with strong October quarter earnings for retail giants Walmart (WMT) – Get the report from Walmart Inc. and Home Depot (HD) – Get the Home Depot, Inc. (HD) report, rekindled inflation concerns and raised Treasury bond yields and the outlook for rate hikes.
CME Group’s FedWatch tool now estimates a 68.7% chance of a rate hike by June of next year, notably earlier than previous forecasts, while benchmark T-bill yields at 10 years are trading at a three week high of 1.63%.
- 10:50 a.m. EST: Visa weighs down on Dow, target crashes, Lowe jumps
Target’s third quarter Wednesday updates (TGT) – Get the target company report and Lowe’s (MEUGLER) – Get the Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) report also added to inflation concerns, with both retailers’ profit margins squeezed due to higher input and labor costs.
This puts pressure on US stocks as the start of Wednesday’s session approaches, with investors also looking to slow housing starts in October and chipmaker Nvidia. (NVDA) – Get the NVIDIA Corporation report to end the day.
“While we remain structurally bullish on equities, we anticipate a push and pull in market momentum later in the year due to inflation issues, supply chain pressures, labor shortages. labor market and budget uncertainty, “said Andrea Bevis, senior vice president of UBS Private Wealth. Management in Boston.
“Even with high inflation, we remain optimistic for the consumer, given the healthy balance sheets of households,” she added. “While the holiday season in November and December has the potential to further stimulate consumer spending, we remain cognizant of the limited stamina with which consumers must continue to pay high prices for products in the long run.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150 points during trading hours, with the Visa V rising 75 points above the average, while the S&P 500 lost 7 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite fell 10 points, as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit 1.632% in overnight trading.
Visa fell 5.5% after retail giant Amazon (AMZN) – Get the Amazon.com, Inc. report said he will no longer accept UK-issued credit cards due to the high fees he charges on payments.
From mid-January next year, Amazon.co.uk will no longer allow Visa cards issued in the UK as a payment method, although debit cards are still allowed, the company said. Amazon’s move echoes a similar dispute with U.S. grocery group Kroger (KR) – Get the report from Kroger Co. (KR) in 2019.
Target stocks were also active early in the session, falling 5% after the retailer posted higher-than-expected profits in the third quarter, but made only modest changes to its annual outlook for same-store sales. in a context of continued pressure on profit margins.
Shares of Lowe’s Companies, however, rose 3.3% after a better-than-expected third quarter update that included strong same-store sales and an increase in the full-year sales target to 95. billions of dollars.
Pfizer (PFE) – Get the Pfizer Inc. report Shares, meanwhile, edged up 0.8% after announcing that its longtime CFO Frank D’Amelio would retire and file a formal request for approval of emergency use of his. promising COVID antiviral treatment.
Lucid group (LCID) – Get the Lucid Motors report shares edged down 0.8%, although the market value of the luxury electric vehicle maker is still close to $ 90 billion, more than Ford (F) – Get the Ford Motor Company Report, and just behind General Motors (DG) – Get the General Motors Company (GM) report.
You’re here (TSLA) – Get the Tesla Inc report shares rose 1.1% amid another round of documents filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission showing founder and CEO Elon Musk unloading another batch of shares in the clean-energy automaker.
Outside of equities, global oil prices edged down, pushed lower by the rising US dollar – which traded at a four-and-a-half-year high of 114.92 against the yen and a high of four. months against its global peers – and data from the American Petroleum Institute showing only a modest increase of 655,000 barrels in domestic crude supplies.
WTI futures contracts for December delivery fell 47 cents to $ 80.29 a barrel while Brent contracts for January, the global benchmark, fell 37 cents to $ 82.06 a barrel.
In overseas markets, the European Stoxx 600 rose 0.13% at midday in Frankfurt, while the MSCI ex-Japan index for the Asia region fell 0.38% over the course of the day. of the session. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 closed 0.4% lower at 29,688.33 points.
