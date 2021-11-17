Shareholders Call on Activision Blizzard CEO to Resign After Employees Walk Out | Activision Blizzard

The beleaguered boss of video game company Activision Blizzard faces a shareholder rebellion a day after employees staged a walkout to protest the company’s response to allegations of sexual misconduct at the company.

Contrary to previous company statements, CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of numerous incidents of sexual harassment, assault and gender discrimination at Activision Blizzard, but he failed to ensure that the managers and directors responsible were fired neither to recognize and deal with the systematic nature of the culture hostile to the work of the company, a group of shareholders, led by the investment group of the Strategic Organization Center (SOC) and holding a total of 4.8 million shares, wrote in a letter shared Wednesday with the Washington Post.

In addition to demanding the resignation of Koticks, shareholders have asked that the two oldest directors, Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado, retire by the end of the year.

The letter follows a report in the wall street journal Monday who claimed that Kotick had been aware of certain sexual misconduct behavior at the company for years. The report came on the same day that 110 employees left Blizzard Entertainment’s headquarters in Irvine, Calif., After Kotick described the Journal’s report as misleading in a video message distributed to employees.

Activision is one of the largest and most successful video game makers, with titles such as Call of Duty and Warcraft among its products. With a market valuation of over $ 50 billion, it is the second-largest US-based games company after Microsoft with $ 8.1 billion in revenue last year.

Allegations against the company’s center of management over its alleged inability to take action following an email the company received in July 2018 in which a former employee of Sledgehammer Games, a studio owned by Activision, claimed that his client was raped by her male supervisor in 2016 and 2017 after being pressured to drink alcohol at work and at work-related events.

The employee reported the incidents to human resources and supervisors at Sledgehammers, but no action was taken. Activision reportedly settled with the woman, but Kotick did not notify the company’s board of directors.

The incident follows a number of alleged similar incidents of sexual assault and ill-treatment of female employees, which Kotick also told directors and other executives he was not aware of. But according to the Journal, some departing employees accused of misconduct were praised when they left the company, while co-workers were encouraged to remain silent.

The company is currently under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into how it handled misconduct reports and the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. filed a complaint over the summer, alleging that numerous complaints of harassment, discrimination and retaliation were ignored by the company.

Among these was a complaint filed in 2020 by 30 female employees who said women had been subjected to unwanted touching, humiliating comments, excluding important meetings and unsolicited comments on their own. appearance.

Dismissing the characterization that Activision is dominated by a frat boy culture, Kotick said: I am very committed to making sure we have the most welcoming and inclusive workplace in the industry.

But Wednesday’s letter to shareholders warned that if Kotick, Kelly and Morgado refused to step down, activists would refuse to vote for re-election to the board next year.

After the new revelations, it is clear that the current management has repeatedly failed to maintain a safe workplace, a core function of their job, SOC executive director Dieter Waizenegger said in an interview with the Post. SOC owns a small fraction of Activisions about 779 million shares, with investment giants Vanguard holding 64 million and BlackRock holding 58 million.

You have to have a clear governance failure, he told the Post. And now we think we can not only designate an overpaid CEO, but we have very clear implications for recruiting talent into the company, and potential legal ramifications, with regulators like the California agency and the Securities and Exchange Commission is an indication that something has gone very wrong.

Kotick, 58, is one of the highest paid CEOs of a US public company, with a salary valued at $ 154 million in 2020. After the first reports of sexual harassment surfaced, Kotick said that he would ask the board of directors to reduce its compensation at $ 62,500.

Long-time employee Jennifer Oneal was appointed co-lead of the company, but a month later said she didn’t believe the company would put our people first in the right way and said that she too had been sexually harassed. at the start of his career at Activision.

I have been symbolized, marginalized and discriminated against, wrote Oneal, who is Asian American and gay.