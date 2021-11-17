Lucid, Tesla, Nvidia, Cisco: what to watch for on the stock market today





Wall Street indices opened lower amid another round of earnings reports from retailers and tech companies. Here’s what we watched on Wednesday: The Lucid Group on Tuesday became the latest electric vehicle startup to top the Ford Motor car icon in market value.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continued his frenzy of sales on Tuesday, offloading another 934,000 shares for around $ 973 million. Rivian shares were down at the start of the session, although that may not seem like a big deal for a stock that has more than doubled in the past week. Another new electric vehicle maker focused on trucks and SUVs, Rivian went public last week with a market value that quickly surpassed that of Ford and has since surpassed that of GM.

Amazon said it would stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK, blaming the fees Visa charged. Visa called the move a threat to consumer choice.

Target said sales increased in the last quarter as holiday sales kicked off early and were able to stock up ahead of Black Friday, joining other retail giants who avoided the supply chain grunts.

TJX said net sales increased 24% in the third quarter compared to a year ago.

La-Z-Boy said its second-quarter sales reached an all-time high as the company was able to increase capacity to meet increased demand.

Star Bulk Carriers’ profits have surged in the most recent period and revenues have more than doubled amid a supply chain crisis that has helped dry bulk volumes to rebound.

Pfizer said on Tuesday it had asked U.S. health regulators to clear its oral drug Covid-19 for use in high-risk patients, putting the pill on a path that could make it available for people to take at home. by the end of the year.

Cisco Systems, Nvidia, Bath & Body Works and Americas Car-Mart are expected to report after closing. Card of the day South Korea was one of the world’s top performing major stock markets, valuing over $ 1.6 trillion in August, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges. But it has since been hit by rising interest rates, slowing global growth, tightening household borrowing and fears that memory chip prices have peaked. Write to James Willhite at [email protected]

