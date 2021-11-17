US plans to spend billions to increase Covid vaccine supply





White House, under pressure to increase supply of coronavirus vaccines to poor countries, plans to invest billions of dollars to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity, aiming to produce at least one billion doses per year from the second half of 2022, two top advisers to President Biden said in an interview on Tuesday. The investment is the first step in a new plan, announced Wednesday, for the government to partner with industry to meet immediate vaccine needs abroad and at home and to prepare for future pandemics, a said Dr David Kessler, who oversees the distribution of vaccines for administration. , and Jeff Zients, Mr. Bidens’ coronavirus response coordinator. This is to ensure increased capacity against variants of Covid and also to prepare for the next pandemic, said Dr Kessler. The goal, in the event of a future pandemic, of a future virus, is to have a vaccine capacity within six to nine months of the identification of this pandemic pathogen, and to have enough vaccines to all Americans. The move comes as the Biden administration also plans to purchase enough new Covid-19 pill from Pfizers for around 10 million treatments to be delivered over the next 10 months, paying more than $ 5 billion, according to people. familiar with the agreement. The government has also pledged $ 3 billion for rapid over-the-counter tests, which are needed to detect the virus early for the Pfizer drug to work.

Together, the investments represent an aggressive effort to defeat a pandemic that is entering its third year. When administered promptly to test groups of high-risk unvaccinated people who developed symptoms of the disease, the drug Pfizer significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization and death. Pfizer on Tuesday requested federal authorization for the drug urgently. Antiviral drugs have helped inspire hope among senior administration officials that the United States will be able to reduce the virus’ devastating toll. Their promise depends in part on access to testing, as the pills have been shown to be effective in five days or less after symptoms appear. But the tests are expensive. While federal regulators have authorized a dozen, a test typically costs around $ 12, and not everyone can easily get one. One of the more recent rapid tests costs $ 7, however, and by the end of the year the overall supply is expected to be nearly 10 times what it was in August, federal officials said. . The idea of ​​the new public-private partnership for vaccines is still in its infancy and its price is uncertain. Dr Kessler, who has been working on the proposal for months, estimated it to be in the billions. The money was set aside as part of the US bailout, the $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan that Mr Biden signed into law in March. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency intends to publish an information request to solicit ideas from companies that have experience in manufacturing vaccines using mRNA technology. Mr Zients said officials wanted answers within a very short time frame, 30 days, to understand how we can increase manufacturing in the most efficient, efficient and reliable way.

Campaigners, many of whom are veterans of the AIDS epidemic, have been demanding for months that Mr Biden do more to increase global vaccine manufacturing capacity. Some, furious at what they see as the administration’s slow progress, showed up at the home of Ron Klain, Mr Bidens’ chief of staff, in September and laid a fake mountain of bones on the sidewalk in protest. At the same time, the administration is offering booster shots to millions of vaccinated Americans, despite criticism from World Health Organization officials and other experts who say the doses should be intended first. low and lower middle income countries. The Food and Drug Administration aims to allow booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTechs Covid vaccine for all adults as of Thursday, according to people familiar with the agency’s plans. It’s unclear whether the new Biden plan will satisfy criticism from the administration. Many activists have demanded that the administration boost its manufacturing capacity overseas, particularly in Africa, but the Biden plan is focused on building the capacity of domestic vaccine manufacturers. This effort is specifically aimed at building the national capacity of the United States, said Dr. Kessler. But this capacity is important not only for the American supply, but also for the global supply. James Krellenstein, one of the founders of Prep4All, an AIDS group, called the Biden plan a step in the right direction, but suggested that the government build its own vaccine production facility, so as not to depend on the private sector, and hire a contract manufacturer. to run it. This is the only way to leverage the unique skills of the private sector while protecting taxpayer investment, he said.

