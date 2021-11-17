Mortgage and refinancing rates today, November 17 | Stable rates

Today’s Mortgage and Refinance Rates

Average mortgage rates edged up yesterday. And that brought them to as high a level as they were last month. In other words, all the benefits of the recent falls have been wiped out. These rates of course remain incredibly low by historical standards.

This morning the markets were reporting that today’s mortgage rates may remain stable or slightly lower. But we know how unreliable these early signals have become.

Current mortgage and refinancing rates

Program Mortgage rate APR* Switch Conventional 30 years fixed 3.311 % 3.328 % + 0.02% Conventional 15 years fixed 2,716 % 2,745 % + 0.01% Conventional 20 years fixed 3,176 % 3.21 % Unchanged Conventional 10 years fixed 2.706 % 2,772 % + 0.05% 30-year fixed FHA 3.343 % 4.108 % -0.01% 15-year fixed FHA 2.691 % 3.336 % + 0.05% 5/1 ARM FHA 2,639 % 3.215 % + 0.03% Fixed VA over 30 years 2.947 % 3,134 % Unchanged 15-year fixed VA 2.827 % 3,169 % + 0.07% 5/1 ARM VA 2,549 % 2.404 % + 0.02% Prices are provided by our network of partners and may not reflect the market. Your rate may be different. Click here for a personalized quote. See our pricing assumptions here.

Should you lock in a mortgage rate today?

I will lock in my mortgage rate very soon. Granted, they might drop a bit over the next few days. But, in my opinion, it will probably be a short, shallow drop. And I expect them to continue their upward march.

My personal rate locking recommendations therefore remain:

LOCK if closing 7 days

LOCK if closing 15 days

LOCK if closing 30 days

LOCK if closing 45 days

LOCK if closing 60 days

Market data affecting current mortgage rates

Here’s a look at the state of play this morning around 9:50 a.m. (ET). The data, compared to around the same time yesterday, was:

The 10-year Treasury bill yield went from 1.62% to 1.63%. ( Bad for mortgage rates .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular yields of Treasury bonds.

went from 1.62% to 1.63%. ( .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular yields of Treasury bonds. Main stock market indices were lower shortly after opening. ( Good for mortgage rates. ) When investors buy stocks, they often sell bonds, which lowers bond prices and increases yields and mortgage rates. The reverse can happen when the indices are lower. But it’s an imperfect relationship

were lower shortly after opening. ( ) When investors buy stocks, they often sell bonds, which lowers bond prices and increases yields and mortgage rates. The reverse can happen when the indices are lower. But it’s an imperfect relationship Oil price fell to $ 79.95 from $ 80.37 a barrel. ( Good for mortgage rates *. ) Energy prices play an important role in creating inflation and also indicate future economic activity.

fell to $ 79.95 from $ 80.37 a barrel. ( ) Energy prices play an important role in creating inflation and also indicate future economic activity. Gold price edged up to $ 1,867 from $ 1,865 an ounce. ( Neutral for mortgage rates *.) In general, it’s better for rates when gold goes up, and worse when gold goes down. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to cut rates

edged up to $ 1,867 from $ 1,865 an ounce. ( *.) In general, it’s better for rates when gold goes up, and worse when gold goes down. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to cut rates CNN Corporate Fear and Greed Index a little lower at 81 from 82 out of 100. (Good for mortgage rates.) Greedy investors push bond prices down (and interest rates up) as they exit the bond market and head into stocks, while fearful investors do the opposite. So lower readings are better than higher ones

* A change of less than $ 20 in gold prices or 40 cents in oil prices is a fraction of 1%. We therefore only count significant differences as good or bad for mortgage rates.

Warnings about markets and rates

Before the pandemic and the Federal Reserve’s interventions in the mortgage market, you could look at the numbers above and make a pretty good guess at what would happen to mortgage rates that day. But this is no longer the case. We still make daily calls. And are generally right. But our accuracy record won’t hit its former high levels until things calm down.

So use the markets only as a rough guide. Because they have to be exceptionally strong or weak to lean on them. But, with this caveat, today’s mortgage rates are expected to remain unchanged or slightly lower But be aware that “intraday swings” (when rates change direction during the day) are a common feature these days.

Important Notes on Current Mortgage Rates

Here are some things you should know:

Typically, mortgage rates rise when the economy is doing well and fall when it is struggling. But there are exceptions. Read ‘How Mortgage Rates Are Determined and Why You Should Care About Them Only “top” borrowers (with exceptional credit scores, large down payments and very healthy finances) get the ultra low mortgage rates you’ll see advertised. Lenders vary. Yours may or may not follow the crowd when it comes to daily rate moves, although they generally all follow the larger trend over time. When daily rate changes are small, some lenders adjust closing costs and leave their fee schedules unchanged. Refinancing rates are generally close to those for purchases. And a recent regulatory change has narrowed a gap that previously existed

So there is a lot going on here. And no one can claim to know for sure what will happen to mortgage rates in the hours, days, weeks or months to come.

Are mortgage and refinancing rates going up or down?

With yesterday’s retail sales figures, the rest of this week’s economic reports are unlikely to move markets or mortgage rates much. At least they would have to deliver exceptionally good or bad news to do so.

So this may be an opportunity for the markets to catch their breath and let mortgage rates fall a bit. However, I suspect that such a move will prove to be modest and brief. And, of course, that may not happen at all.

Overall, I expect mortgage rates to continue to rise for weeks and months to come.

Why do I think that? Read Monday’s edition of this daily report for my reasons. And catch up with last Saturday’s weekend edition for more information on how persistent and high inflation is affecting mortgage rates.

Debt ceiling

If you thought the debt ceiling problem evaporated last month, you’re going to have a nasty surprise. Because the October “resolution” only kicked the box.

And now it’s back, like the worst bad dime. Yesterday, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen informed lawmakers on Capitol Hill that the US government could run out of money as early as December 15. At this point, he might not only be unable to pay his bills, but he might also default on his debts.

And that could drive up all interest rates, including mortgage rates. Because a large number of international transactions are underpinned by the fact that the US Treasury never defaults on its debts. And it’s hard to overstate the potentially catastrophic consequences of an unreachable debt ceiling.

We are still a long way from this particular catastrophe. But politicians need to put on their skates to avoid serious damage simply because of the possibility of defaults occurring.

Recently

Through much of 2020, the overall trend for mortgage rates was clearly downward. And a new all-time low was set 16 times last year, according to Freddie Mac.

The most recent weekly record low occurred on January 7, when it stood at 2.65% for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages.

Since then, the picture has been mixed with extended periods of ups and downs. Unfortunately, since September the increases have accelerated, but not consistently.

Freddie November 10 report puts this weekly average for 30-year fixed rate mortgages at 2.98% (with 0.7 fees and points), down from previous weeks 3.09%. But that ignored Wednesday’s sharp rise.

Expert mortgage rate forecasts

Longer term, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) each have a team of economists dedicated to monitoring and forecasting what will happen to the economy, housing sector and mortgage rates.

And here are their current rate forecasts for the remaining current quarter of 2021 (Q4 / 21) and the first three quarters of 2022 (Q1 / 22, Q2 / 22 and Q3 / 22).

The figures in the table below are for 30 year fixed rate mortgages. Fannie’s and Freddie’s were released on October 15 and the MBAs on October 18.

Forecaster T4 / 21 T1 / 22 T2 / 22 Q3 / 22 Fannie Mae 3.1% 3.2% 3.2% 3.3% Freddie mac 3.2% 3.4% 3.5% 3.6% MBA 3.1% 3.3% 3.5% 3.7%

However, given so many unknowables, the entire current crop of forecasts may be even more speculative than usual.

All of these forecasts call for at least slightly higher mortgage rates soon enough.

Some lenders have been frightened by the pandemic. And they limit their offers to the more vanilla mortgages and refinances.

But others remain courageous. And you can still probably find the cash refinance, investment mortgage, or jumbo loan that you want. Just shop more widely.

But, of course, you should be doing a lot of comparison regardless of what type of mortgage you want. As a federal regulator, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said:

Shopping around for your mortgage can save you money. It may not seem like much, but saving even a quarter of a point of interest on your mortgage saves you thousands of dollars for the duration of your loan.

Mortgage rate methodology

Mortgage Reports receive daily rates based on selected criteria from multiple lending partners. We arrive at an average rate and an APR for each type of loan to display in our graph. Because we average a range of rates, it gives you a better idea of ​​what you might find in the market. In addition, we average the rates for the same types of loans. For example, fixed FHA with fixed FHA. The end result is a good overview of the daily rates and how they have changed over time.