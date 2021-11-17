The 2021 sale starts a week earlier on November 19

Best buy launches its official Black Friday sale a week earlier.

While November 26 is Black Friday proper, the Minneapolis-based electronics retailer begins sales on Friday, November 19. first sales held in October and unveiled a “Black Friday Price Guarantee” on some items.

We were so excited about the holiday season, so we decided to drop the schedule this year, Keegan Shoutz, a spokesperson for Best Buy, told USA TODAY. Some of our Black Friday deals were available since mid-October, and we’re now launching thousands of the hottest deals a whole week in advance to make sure our customers get a great price on the freebies they want. most.

Most Best Buy offers will start on November 19, including discounted TVs, computers, gadgets, small kitchen appliances and more, the company announced on Wednesday. Some offers will be rolled out throughout the week with additional promotions added Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The offers will be put online this Friday at BestBuy.com/BlackFriday. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the second consecutive year in the Coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer has not announced an end date for the sale, but offers are expected to be available while supplies last or before the next big Cyber ​​Monday sales event.

This year,experts recommend consumers to start shopping for Christmas gifts before Thanksgiving and Black Friday, which is often considered the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season, due to permanent supply chain bottlenecks.

Amazon, Walmart and Targetunveiled its official Black Friday sales this week after hosting earlier sales. Other retailers also have advance offers that are spread out like last year. (Learn more about retailer holiday shopping plans here.)

“We are heading into the most competitive time of the year. Everyone wants to give that perfect gift to their customers, ”said Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy. October 14 on NBC’s Today Show. “And what we are seeing is that we are going to continue to have incredibly competitive prices. We are not seeing the prices rise unexpectedly from here and in fact there will be some great deals.”

Best Buy Black Friday Holiday Hours

Best Buys Black Friday deals will be available online and in stores this year. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row. Store hours may vary by location depending on local regulations.

Friday November 19: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday November 20: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday November 21: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday November 22: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday November 23: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday November 24: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving, November 25: closed

Black Friday, November 26: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday November 27: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday November 28: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Best Buy Holiday Returns

Most Best Buy holiday purchases made between October 18 and January 2 have an extended return period until January 16. Learn more about BestBuy.com/Retours.

Monday specials for members

This year, members of the Best Buy Totaltech program, which costs $ 199.99 per year, and the free My Best Buy loyalty program, have access to “specials most Mondays of the season.”

The paid program has an added benefit, the company said: “Totaltech members will also have more opportunities than anyone else to hopefully score some of this year’s hardest to find products, like gaming products. . “

