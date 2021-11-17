Here’s why Nanox stock hit an all-time low today





What happened At the start of the session on Wednesday, the actions of the medical device start-up Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX)briefly dropped to $ 18.30, which was an all-time low for the stock. The company just released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, but investors were likely less concerned about the numbers and more concerned about an investigation the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just launched. As of 11:50 a.m. EST, Nanox stock had recovered somewhat from its all-time low, but was still down 10%. So what Nanox is still a pre-revenue company, but nonetheless reached some important milestones during the third quarter. It finalized the acquisition of Zebra Medical Vision and renamed it Nanox AI. And it finalized its acquisitions of USARAD Holdings and MDWEB assets. These will, in theory, provide a range of ways to profit from the medical images its devices capture once they are produced, sold and used. For the third quarter, Nanox posted a net loss of $ 13.5 million, which was actually a little better than what Wall Street analysts expected. However, the company has revealed that it is under an SEC investigation for violating federal security laws. The company said it was providing the SEC with documents outlining the estimated cost of building its medical devices, which suggests the agency is investigating whether Nanox misled investors in its presentations. At worst, that’s bad news, which is why the stock is selling today. Now what It is still premature to assume that Nanox is guilty of breaking federal safety laws. It’s entirely possible that the SEC will find out that the company is presenting the facts accurately, which could actually boost investor confidence in the long run. But since investors don’t know what or when the SEC will decide, it’s best to seriously weigh the downside risk here and invest accordingly. Regarding business operations, Nanox must continue to make progress towards the approval and deployment of its medical devices by the Food and Drug Administration. And it looks like he’s got a lot of time from a financial standpoint. So far in 2021, it has recorded an operating loss of around $ 40 million, but still has $ 180 million in cash and marketable securities. At this rate, the company still has years of financial leeway to make its business vision a reality.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

