Natural gas without CO2? The CCS project powers the network for the first time

A Texas natural gas-fired power plant has provided the grid with zero-emission electricity for the first time in the world for this type of technology, according to an announcement yesterday by clean energy company Net Power LLC.

The company said its natural gas test project in La Porte, Texas, exported enough energy to power more than 1,000 homes during an initial grid synchronization, calling the delivery a major milestone for the company. energy sector.

“This is a breakthrough of the Wright Brothers’ first flight for low-cost, zero-emission electricity delivered to the grid from natural gas-fired technology,” said Net Power CEO Ron DeGregorio , in a press release yesterday.

The plant operates using Net Powers’ proprietary technology, which works by burning natural gas with pure oxygen, instead of air, and using supercritical carbon dioxide, instead of steam, to drive a turbine and generate electricity.

Although Net Powers’ four-stage cycle recycles most of the resulting CO2, excess CO2 is captured and is ready for underground storage in geological formations or for use in industrial processes.

However, a company spokesperson noted that the La Porte’s 50-megawatt plant operates as a test facility and is not expected to operate as a commercial power plant in the long term. The spokesperson added that he may go on and off the grid as part of a testing plan, but the frequency of such testing is not yet known.

Other financial and technical issues remain regarding the project, which has been closely monitored as an early indicator of the possibility that natural gas may be a carbon-free fuel.

Joshua Rhodes, an associate researcher with the Webber Energy Group at the University of Texas at Austin, said it was great that Net Power had shown the process to work. But it remains to be seen whether the economy will run on a commercial basis, he said.

The parts, the pumps, the gaskets, everything will probably be more expensive than a regular natural gas system, he predicted.

Rhodes said a valid criticism could be that Net Power is tapping into a larger U.S. natural gas supply system that may still be leaking. At the same time, Rhodes said the captured CO2 will need a suitable location to be used to make other products or to be sequestered underground.

He suggested that federal 45T tax credits could help with projects that are related to CO2 sequestration or reuse, while pipelines could also send carbon dioxide for use in enhanced oil recovery or other chemical processes. The market is somewhat limited, Rhodes said, but there is a market for CO2.

“NET Power plants can use the federal Q45 tax credit for carbon capture and storage,” a company spokesperson said in an email, adding that Net Power “is targeting costs of investment comparable to those of combined cycle natural gas plants, which do not have downstream emission controls, once the technology has reached maturity.

On Twitter, Princeton University assistant professor Jesse Jenkins called the development historic, adding that its scale for the industry depends “on how they evolve from here.”

Net Power said it is working with several customers around the world to develop large-scale power plants and aims to have the first projects come online within the next five years.

In April, cleantech firm 8 Rivers Capital LLC announced plans to build two emission-free gas-fired power plants using Net Powers technology, one in Colorado and one in Illinois (Energy wire, April 16). In its statement yesterday, Net Power also said projects using its technology had been announced in Canada and the UK, as well as the US.

From the “first fire” to the ERCOT

The La Porte facility became operational in 2018, when the company announced that it had carried out the “first fire” of the plant’s combustion chamber. (Energy wire, May 31, 2018). The project began in 2016.

The company said delivering electricity from the test facility to the grid validates its technology and will accelerate its commercialization.

Several observers from the carbon capture industry said the announcement was a significant step in phasing out natural gas emissions.

Connecting to the grid represents progress for Net Power as it approaches trade readiness, John Thompson, director of technology and markets at Clean Air Task Force, said in an email yesterday.

Such innovation is essential to tackle climate change and many new carbon-free energy options will be needed, Thompson continued.

There are few game changers in the energy arena, but NET Power is now officially one of them, Rich Powell, executive director of conservative clean energy group ClearPath, said in a statement.

This carbon capture technology will be able to produce cleaner, emission-free energy from coal and natural gas at an affordable price and on demand, Powell added.

Net Powers’ announcement came after Texas experienced power outages earlier this year due to prolonged below-freezing temperatures.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s main grid operator, did not have enough electricity to ship as many power plants were unable to operate in cold, freezing weather or did not have enough fuel to operate at full power.

Although ERCOT is fuel neutral, we welcome this project as another example of growth in ERCOT production, the grid manager said in a statement yesterday.