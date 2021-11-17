Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,653.02, down 64.14 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down six cents, or 3.26 percent, to $ 1.78 on 23.7 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 18 cents, or 0.7%, to $ 25.63 on 16.2 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up to four cents, or 0.08 percent, to $ 50.70 on 13.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.22 percent, to $ 32.23 on 8.7 million shares. Goodfood Markets Corp. (TSX: FOOD). Consumer discretionary. Down $ 1.90, or 26.39%, to $ 5.30 on 7.4 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.97%, to $ 4.09 on seven million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down 66 cents or 1.1% to $ 59.79. The departure of Rogers Communications Inc. CEO Joe Natale raises further questions about where the company is heading as it seeks to end a power struggle on the board of directors and take over. focus on acquiring rival Shaw Communications, experts say. In a statement on Tuesday evening, the telecoms giant said Natale was no longer CEO and replaced on an interim basis by former CFO Tony Staffieri as the board seeks a permanent CEO to guide its takeover of Shaw. for $ 26 billion. Staffieri is a candidate for the job, Rogers said. Tyler Chamberlin, assistant professor at the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa, says the family feud over President Edward Rogers’ attempt to replace Natale with Staffieri could be settled, but uncertainty at the top could impact the business. mother Loretta Rogers and sisters Martha Rogers and Melinda Rogers-Hixon had fought the movement. Edward’s initial attempt to oust Natale in favor of his No.2 led to Staffieri’s departure in September, along with a board vote to push Edward from his seat at the head of the table. On November 5, a British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruled that Edward’s statement was legitimate. Metro inc. (TSX: MRU). Down $ 1.60 or 2.4% to $ 64.62. As food manufacturers grapple with rising costs and supply chain issues, two of Canada’s largest grocers are reporting the potential for higher prices and uneven availability of some products in the coming months. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Metro Inc. released their latest financial results on Wednesday, providing a snapshot of inflationary pressures and labor issues plaguing the grocery industry. The situation is expected to lead to rising food prices and brief shortages of some specialty products on store shelves, suggesting the pandemic could have a lasting impact on the food industry. Loblaw chairman and chairman Galen G. Weston said manufacturers are consolidating production in larger products and assigning secondary sizes and flavors, managing limited supplies by limiting retailers to finite quantities of certain products. . Metro CEO Eric La Flche told financial analysts that some products “continue to be difficult to source and get in the quantities we want.” It is not just grocery store shelves that are expected to be affected by the continuing impact of the pandemic. Soaring labor, transportation and commodity costs are pushing up costs for food manufacturers, and many consumer packaged goods companies are looking for price increases. High Liner Foods Inc. (TSX: HLF). Up 81 cents or 6.2 percent to $ 13.94. High Liner Foods Inc. raised its dividend as it said its third quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago. The frozen seafood company said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, up from the seven cents it paid in the third quarter. High Liner, which released its results in US dollars, says it earned US $ 9.2 million or 26 cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 2, compared to earnings of US $ 3.8 million or 11 cents per share. share in the same quarter last year. Sales totaled US $ 214.3 million, up from US $ 194.6 million a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, High Liner says it earned 32 cents per diluted share for its most recent quarter, compared to adjusted earnings of 18 cents per diluted share a year ago. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share and $ 206.5 million in revenue, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 17, 2021. The Canadian Press

