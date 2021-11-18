US stocks fall, pulling indexes further from highs | national





NEW YORK (AP) Stock indices fell on Wall Street on Wednesday, pulling further from their record highs. The S&P 500 lost 12.23 points, or 0.3%, to 4,688.67 after fluctuating between a small gain and a decline of 0.4%. It sits just 13.03 points below its all-time high set a week and a half ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.17, or 0.6%, to 35,931.05, and the Nasdaq composite fell 52.28, or 0.3%, to 15,921.57. A decrease of 4.7% for Visa was one of the heaviest weights on the market. It fell after Amazon said it would no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK in a dispute over fees. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 also fell, while smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 Index fell even more, down 1.2%. But gains in some heavyweight titles helped soften the losses. Apple rose 1.6% and Tesla 3.3%. Because they are two of the largest stocks on Wall Street by market value, their moves carry additional weight on the S&P 500. Yields in the US government bond market, at the center of some of Wall Street’s most turbulent stocks recently, fell after a week of big gains. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.59% from 1.63% on Wednesday night. Short-term yields also eased, abandoning some of their recent rise. Higher-than-expected inflation across the economy last week prompted investors to raise their expectations of when the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to their all-time low. Stocks rose mainly in the past month, with companies largely reporting much higher summer profits than analysts had expected. Several major retailers joined the parade on Wednesday, including Lowes, Target and TJX, which operates TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores. But the reaction of the stock markets has not been uniform. TJX rose 5.8% after reporting higher than expected revenues and profits for the last quarter. Home improvement retailer Lowe’s edged up 0.4% as it raised its revenue forecast for the year following strong third quarter financial results. Corn Target fell 4.7% although it also reported better-than-expected earnings. The company said it made less profit on every dollar of sales in the quarter, compared to the previous year, as it was squeezed by rising costs of goods and the supply chain, among others. Such pressures and their impact on corporate results come under scrutiny as relatively high inflation continues to sweep the world. Many companies have warned that their profit margins could suffer due to supply chain issues and higher costs for everything from workers’ wages to raw materials. A housing market report showed some of these pressures. Manufacturers have innovated with less houses last month than in September, contrary to the growth expectations of economists. This could be an indication that supply shortages and higher costs are slowing the industry. But the number of building permits has also increased more than expected, perhaps showing that home builders are seeing those pressures eventually ease.

