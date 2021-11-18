Used car company Carvana opens first Iowa location in Des Moines





Carvana, an online used car retailer, is opening an office in Des Moines, the Arizona-based company’s first physical presence in Iowa and a move the company says will improve its services to customers in the State. The new office hub will not be customer-oriented, according to Veronica Cardenas, a spokesperson for the company, and will serve as “the last stop before the car arrives at the customer.” “Now that we are there and have the hub and have people on the ground, we can hand the vehicle over to customers the next day,” Cardenas said. “There are so many good things about Des Moines. It is blowing up completely and so we want to get in there and try to help people buy cars in a different way.” Following:Three years after devastating tornado, McGregors Furniture is back in downtown Marshalltown Founded in 2012, Carvana is known for its glitzy auto “vending machines”, which debuted in Nashville in 2016. Customers can tour glass towers, choose from stacks of cars to purchase, and insert a special Carvana token. before the vehicle descends from the tower. The company operates 28 vending machines across the country with its closest location in Kansas City which Cardenas says could serve customers in Des Moines. Its largest vending machine in Atlanta has 12 floors. Cardenas said that while an ATM is yet to come to Des Moines, Carvana’s debut in the state indicates possible growth in Iowa. “I could definitely see one down the line,” Cardenas said. “We always want to do what’s good for the community and what’s good for customers. “ Last year, the company announced its intention to hire 180 telecommuting customer service representatives in Iowa, Indiana, Idaho and Nebraska. Earlier this year, Carvana was ordered to pay $ 850,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging it was operating in California without a dealership license. According to the Better Business Bureau, a nonprofit industry regulator that ranks businesses, consumers have filed more than a thousand complaints about issues with delays in receiving registration or paperwork. . At least three other states have sanctioned Carvana or are investigating the company, according to information from the wall street journal. Hannah Rodriguez covers retail for the registry. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @byherodriguez.

