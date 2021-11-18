Business
Stock futures open mixed, NVIDIA leaps after earnings
Equity futures opened in a mixed fashion on Wednesday night after falling during the usual trading day, with investors relinquishing some gains as nervousness over inflation remained and eclipsed the latest batch of strong results from the companies.
S&P 500 contracts were flat at the start of the overnight session. Although the index ended Wednesday’s session lower, it has remained up 1.8% for November to date and was less than 0.7% below its all-time intraday high.
Nvidia (NVDA) Shares surged late in the session after the semiconductor company posted record quarterly revenues and a strong forecast for the full year, suggesting it was effectively navigating a persistent global shortage and meeting high demand. Cisco (CSCO), Nevertheless, saw the bumpy results by component shortages, and the computer network equipment company issued a disappointing forecast for the current quarter. Meanwhile, retailer Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) saw stocks skyrocket at the end of the session after generate much better third quarter profits than expected and suggesting that sales would increase by up to 3% in the current period.
Wider equity market decline on Wednesday coincided with a set of new economic data showing surprise drop in new housing construction last month. Comments on inflation also escalated and heightened investor concerns over high price pressures. Target (TGT) Executives pointed to rising costs of labor and other inputs during their earnings call on Wednesday and added to a chorus of other mentions of the firm’s inflation.
The possibility that high inflation will persist longer than expected has remained at the center of investor concerns, both for its potential dampening effect on consumer spending and as a potential catalyst for the Federal Reserve to raise rates. interest sooner than expected. The US central bank has so far maintained its accommodative stance and has telegraphed that a first interest rate hike could take place next year, depending on how the economic recovery progresses. Investors also continue to await an official announcement from President Joe Biden about his candidate President of the Fed, with the most likely candidates being current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and current Fed Governor Lael Brainard.
The Fed’s continued dovish stance helped support equity markets and cap Treasury yields, which in turn kept investors focused on riskier assets like stocks rather than bonds.
“The issue of performance is quite global in nature,” said Uma Pattarkine, senior analyst at CenterSquare. Yahoo Finance Live Wednesday. “We still see [central] the banks being very, very accommodating. So it looks like we’re sort of in this “lower rate for a longer period” environment.
“At this point, investors really need to look at returns, where they can get it elsewhere in the market if they don’t plan to push it through fixed income in the near future, until that we see this move in the global interest rate market, ”Pattarkine added.
6:17 p.m. ET Wednesday: Equity futures open mixed
Here’s where the markets were trading on Wednesday night:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +0.5 point (+ 0.01%), at 4,686.75
Dow Futures (YM = F): -34 points (-0.09%), to 35,833.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +18 points (+ 0.11%) to 16,329.5
