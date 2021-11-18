Blackboxstocks, Inc. Provides Details on Capital Structure, Number of Free Shares and Free Float | Business

DALLAS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 17, 2021–

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (Blackbox), a hybrid financial technology and social media platform offering proprietary real-time analytics for stock and options traders of all skill levels, discussed today the recent market volatility of its stock price as a result of the company’s NASDAQ. registration on November 10, 2021.

Gust Kepler, Founder and CEO of Blackboxstocks, said:

In order to provide maximum transparency to all shareholders, new and old, I have included a statement from our transfer agent, Securities Transfer Corp. The above statement provides detailed information on the number of common shares of BLBX currently tradable within the DTC system.

Blackbox is a company founded with a mission to provide traders and investors with real-time information and insight into the stock market. With that in mind, I felt it was appropriate to respond to current rumors that company insiders are selling shares, or that there were significant free trading positions from early Blackbox investors who have were sold indiscriminately during the first week of trading BLBX shares on the NASDAQ.

Specifically, on November 10, 2021, 312,680 freely tradable common shares were held in the DTC system (Cede & Co.) prior to the sale of 2,400,000 common shares as part of the concurrent offering and NASDAQ listing. . As of the close of business yesterday, November 16, 2021, there were 2,999,790 shares. This is the sum of the 2,400,000 shares of the offering plus the deposits of free shares by the former shareholders of BLBX for an amount of 590,790 shares. There was no insider selling.

In conclusion, this information is disclosed publicly for maximum transparency. And while I’m not going to comment on the current trading dynamics of our stocks or predatory short selling rumors during our opening week, I will just say that we were hoping investors in our bid the most. recent had bought their shares for a long time. for term investment purposes based on our business fundamentals. We remain extremely confident in our business model and are proud to be listed on the NASDAQ, concluded Mr. Kepler.

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a hybrid financial technology and social media platform providing exclusive, real-time news and analysis to stock and options traders of all skill levels. Our web-based software uses artificial intelligence-enhanced “predictive technology” to detect volatility and unusual market activity that can cause the price of a stock or option to change rapidly. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, the New York Stock Exchange, the CBOE and all other options markets, analyzing more than 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated with our dashboard, allowing our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live screen / audio sharing feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share business strategies and market information within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing user base spanning 42 countries; current subscription fees are $ 99.97 per month or $ 959.00 per year. For more information, visit: www.blackboxstocks.com

Safe Harbor Declaration

Our outlook here at Blackboxstocks is subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as “if”, “may”, “could”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “anticipates”, ” believe ”,“ estimate, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, proposed plans of operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, trends that we anticipate in our the businesses and markets in which we operate, as well as the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. statements due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under Risk Factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File n ° 333-260065) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

