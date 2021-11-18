Business
Blackboxstocks, Inc. Provides Details on Capital Structure, Number of Free Shares and Free Float | Business
DALLAS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 17, 2021–
Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (Blackbox), a hybrid financial technology and social media platform offering proprietary real-time analytics for stock and options traders of all skill levels, discussed today the recent market volatility of its stock price as a result of the company’s NASDAQ. registration on November 10, 2021.
This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006303/en/
Gust Kepler, Founder and CEO of Blackboxstocks, said:
In order to provide maximum transparency to all shareholders, new and old, I have included a statement from our transfer agent, Securities Transfer Corp. The above statement provides detailed information on the number of common shares of BLBX currently tradable within the DTC system.
Blackbox is a company founded with a mission to provide traders and investors with real-time information and insight into the stock market. With that in mind, I felt it was appropriate to respond to current rumors that company insiders are selling shares, or that there were significant free trading positions from early Blackbox investors who have were sold indiscriminately during the first week of trading BLBX shares on the NASDAQ.
Specifically, on November 10, 2021, 312,680 freely tradable common shares were held in the DTC system (Cede & Co.) prior to the sale of 2,400,000 common shares as part of the concurrent offering and NASDAQ listing. . As of the close of business yesterday, November 16, 2021, there were 2,999,790 shares. This is the sum of the 2,400,000 shares of the offering plus the deposits of free shares by the former shareholders of BLBX for an amount of 590,790 shares. There was no insider selling.
In conclusion, this information is disclosed publicly for maximum transparency. And while I’m not going to comment on the current trading dynamics of our stocks or predatory short selling rumors during our opening week, I will just say that we were hoping investors in our bid the most. recent had bought their shares for a long time. for term investment purposes based on our business fundamentals. We remain extremely confident in our business model and are proud to be listed on the NASDAQ, concluded Mr. Kepler.
About Blackboxstocks, Inc.
Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a hybrid financial technology and social media platform providing exclusive, real-time news and analysis to stock and options traders of all skill levels. Our web-based software uses artificial intelligence-enhanced “predictive technology” to detect volatility and unusual market activity that can cause the price of a stock or option to change rapidly. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, the New York Stock Exchange, the CBOE and all other options markets, analyzing more than 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated with our dashboard, allowing our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live screen / audio sharing feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share business strategies and market information within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing user base spanning 42 countries; current subscription fees are $ 99.97 per month or $ 959.00 per year. For more information, visit: www.blackboxstocks.com
Safe Harbor Declaration
Our outlook here at Blackboxstocks is subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as “if”, “may”, “could”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “anticipates”, ” believe ”,“ estimate, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, proposed plans of operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, trends that we anticipate in our the businesses and markets in which we operate, as well as the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. statements due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under Risk Factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File n ° 333-260065) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006303/en/
CONTACT: [email protected] Advisory
Stephanie Prince
(646) 863-6341
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE OTHER TECHNOLOGIES COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE INTERNET SOCIAL MEDIA DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Blackboxstocks Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/17/2021 3:36 PM / DISC: 11/17/2021 3:36 PM
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/blackboxstocks-inc-provides-detail-on-capital-structure-number-of-free-trading-shares-and-public-float/article_cd8fda74-f1e4-54db-a503-10f1db28a16a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]