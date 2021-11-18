John Deere strike ends as UAW members ratify contract offer





The United Auto Workers union said on Wednesday that 61% of Deere members voted in favor of what the company described as its latest and greatest offer.

Both offers, the one rejected in a vote on November 2 and the one accepted on Wednesday, contain substantial gains for union members. Both included an immediate 10% increase, a signing bonus of $ 8,500, additional 5% increases in the third and fifth years of the proposed six-year agreement, and additional lump sum payments equivalent to 3%. salary in years two, four and six. In addition, he reinstated a cost of living adjustment to protect workers against increases in consumer prices. Such clauses were once common in union contracts, but have become relatively rare in recent years.

The union said the offer voted on this week had “modest changes” from that earlier and rejected tentative deal.

The company will notify the strikers of the expected date of their return to work. The vote and the deal were welcomed by the leaders of the UAW and Deere.

“I am delighted that our highly qualified employees are back to work,” said CEO John May. “The success of John Deere depends on the success of our people. Through our new collective agreements, we are giving employees the opportunity to earn wages and benefits that are the best in our industries and that are revolutionary in many ways. “The courageous will of our members to strike in order to achieve a better standard of living and a more secure retirement has resulted in a groundbreaking contract and sets a new standard for workers not only within the UAW but across the country. country, ”said Chuck Browning, UAW vice president. , head of the union unit dealing with Deere. But despite improved wages and benefits, many union members apparently voted no in all three votes. They believed Deere, which has posted record profits in recent quarters amid high demand for its agricultural and construction equipment, could afford to give more, especially after previous contracts in which workers had awarded various concessions to the company. The union had reached a first agreement in principle with the company on October 1, but 90% of grassroots members rejected the agreement in a vote completed on October 10. This vote led to the start of the strike four days later. The next vote which ended on November 2 had more support, but still fell short with just 45% of the vote in favor of a deal that would have sent them back to work two weeks ago. After the union voted on Nov. 2 to reject the second tentative deal, the company said it couldn’t improve another’s economic conditions. Marc Howze, chief executive of Deere in an interview with CNN Business, said the company would consider all options to serve its customers, including the ability to import products from factories overseas or hire workers. of substitution. But importing products creates other problems given the current problems in the US supply chain. And there are near-record numbers of job postings, leaving employers scrambling to fill most jobs, let alone jobs that would require a worker to cross a picket line to report for work. The dynamics of the current labor market have encouraged unions and their members to grow stronger, with a significant part of the base demanding even more than what union negotiators agreed to. Kellogg K The warrior met coal HCC Earlier this week, members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE), workers who do a wide range of non-acting and directing work for feature films, television shows and streaming programs, voted only 50.3% in favor of the agreements reached. by their union, narrowly avoiding a strike of 63,000 workers that would have been the biggest work stoppage in the country’s private sector since 2007. There are 1,400 workers at the grain mill.who have been on strike for more than 6 weeks, and nearly 1,000 Alabama coal miners who are on strike againstsince April 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/17/business/john-deere-uaw-strike-vote/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos