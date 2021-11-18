Primerica Announces $ 275 Million Share Buyback Program through December 2022 | Business





DULUTH, Georgia – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 17, 2021– Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) announced today that its board of directors has authorized a share buyback program until December 31, 2022, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to 275 million of its common shares, with repurchases to commence in 2021. Share repurchases may be made from time to time through open market trades, block trades and / or privately traded transactions and are subject to market conditions, as well as corporate, regulatory and other considerations. Last week we reported another quarter of strong financial results for Primerica. Our investing and savings business continues to experience robust growth, while demand for life insurance protection remains above pre-pandemic levels, ”said CEO Glenn Williams. We remain committed to creating value by growing our business, serving our customers and generating return capital. This $ 275 million buyout authorization is a testament to our commitment. This share buyback program replaces the $ 300 million program that was previously authorized in February 2021 for buybacks until June 30, 2022. This share buyback program may be terminated at any time by the Board of Directors. administration, and the Company has no obligation to redeem any amount. of its ordinary shares under the program. The Company intends to effect all redemptions in accordance with applicable regulatory guidelines and to administer the plan in accordance with applicable laws, including rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. About Primerica, Inc. Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Independent Chartered Representatives educate Primerica clients on how to best prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which the company purchases, and funds mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which the company mainly distributes. on behalf of third parties. Primerica insured over 5.5 million lives and held approximately 2.6 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2020. Primerica, through its subsidiaries of insurance companies, was the second largest insurance issuer – Temporary life in North America in 2020. Primerica shares are included in the S&P MidCap 400 and Russell 1000 stock indices and are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PRI. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006355/en/ CONTACT: Primerica, Inc. Investor: Nicole Russell, 470-564-6663 [email protected] Media: Keith Hancock, 470-564-6328 [email protected] KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES SOURCE: Primerica, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 11/17/2021 4:50 PM / DISC: 11/17/2021 4:51 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006355/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/primerica-announces-275-million-stock-repurchase-program-through-december-2022/article_077f4b4c-684f-5b15-a1a9-635db99e854a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos