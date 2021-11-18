TSA Food Rules: What Foods Can You Bring On A Plane?

For many, Thanksgiving weekend marks the start of the holiday season. This first taste of turkey dinner and pumpkin pie with the family whets the appetite for the holidays. And the abundance of leftovers is a great way to extend the celebration until the December holidays.

Whether you want to share your special sauce recipe with friends across the country or know your parents are going to insist that you bring back enough Thanksgiving leftovers to store your fridge until the December holidays, there are rules. and specific regulations you’ll want to keep in mind before you check in for your flight.

Luckily, it’s pretty easy to navigate what you can and can’t bring with you when traveling to the airport. Most Thanksgiving Leftovers Gets Green Light of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But if you’re not sure whether to pass anything to security, you should consider packing it securely in your checked baggage rather than in your hand baggage. Here’s what you need to know to travel with those Thanksgiving Leftovers.

The million dollar question: can you bring leftover turkey in your carry-on? Fortunately, TSA allows you to carry an unlimited number of cooked meats in carry-on baggage as well as in checked baggage. Note that TSA officers may ask you to remove turkey scraps from your bag if they obstruct other objects in the x-ray machine.

Mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables



Mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables are allowed in your carry-on and checked baggage as long as they are separated from any sauce or stew. If you have liquid in your veg, you’ll want to make sure it’s 3.4 ounces or less.

If you happen to have fresh vegetables or raw vegetables in your leftovers, you’ll want to be a little more careful. Travelers from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands to the mainland will not be allowed to bring most fresh vegetables due to the risk of spreading invasive plant pests.

Many families have their own special sauce recipe, which is why it’s such a vital part of Thanksgiving leftovers. Unfortunately, you will only be allowed to bring in gravy and other liquids like cranberry sauce or vinaigrette if they are less than or equal to 3.4 ounces, taking into account the TSA Rule 3-1-1. Note that larger portions can be packed in your checked baggage if desired.

Pumpkin pie as well as other dry cakes and desserts are allowed in your carry-on and checked baggage. On the other hand, the whipped cream should follow the 3-1-1 rule and be less than or equal to 3.4 ounces.

Wine and other alcoholic beverages containing less than 70% alcohol by volume are permitted in checked baggage in limited quantities (up to 1.3 gallons per passenger) and must be unopened and in their original packaging. Note that mini-bottles of wine or liquor are allowed in carry-on baggage as long as they fit in a single quarter-sized bag.

If you’re traveling across the country with Thanksgiving leftovers, it makes sense that you want to keep them fresh in transit. Frozen ice packs are allowed through security as long as they are frozen at the time of security. If your ice pack is even partially melted or melted, it will not pass inspection.

Understanding the rules and regulations of traveling with leftovers is one thing, but you’ll also want to make sure that all of that good stuff is properly sealed and won’t leak into your luggage. We’ve rounded up some of the best reusable containers to make sure your leftovers arrive safe and sound.

Amazon Pyrex Simply Store Glass Food Storage Containers For Meal Preparation

This multipurpose food storage container set is a game-changer for traveling with leftovers. Not only is it completely transparent and easy for TSA officers to instantly see what you’ve packed, it’s also made from high-quality glass and BPA-free plastic.

Amazon Rubbermaid Shiny Storage

If you plan to bring back quite a few leftovers or hope to check most of the goods in your suitcase, you might want to consider something with an extra snap closure. Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage features a 100% waterproof design, both BPA free and dishwasher safe.

Amazon Stasher Platinum Reusable Food Grade Silicone Storage Bag

You don’t need a cabinet full of reusable containers if you only plan to pack a few turkey sandwiches for the road. Think of the Stasher Storage Bag as a more eco-friendly and durable alternative to a Ziploc-style single-use plastic bag.

Amazon Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Twist & Seal Food Storage Containers

This twist and seal food storage solution from Rubbermaid is a great option for everything from small snacks and vegetables to sauces and gravies. The leak-proof design mimics that of a child-resistant medication bottle and will not come off or open in your bag.

Amazon Sweet Creations pie holder

What would Thanksgiving leftovers be without a healthy serving of pumpkin pie? This Sweet Creations pie holder is large enough to hold a small whole pie, and the locking system allows for easy transportation through the airport and beyond.

