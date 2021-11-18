Salt Baes NYC Steakhouse Gets Hit In Another Round Of Employment Lawsuits





In the latest lawsuit against Nusr-and Gke, known more often as Salt Bae, two other ex-employees of the critical pan Nusr-Et Steakhouse has filed workplace discrimination lawsuits against his former employer. According to New York Post, the lawsuits claim that non-Turkish employees have been discriminated against. Each lawsuit asks for $ 500,000. The lawsuits, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court last week, launch several complaints against the work experience at Salt Baes Nusr-Et. The allegations run the gamut from a non-Turkish worker allegedly given less lucrative tables, to a Dominican bartender allegedly asked to change into a short skirt, high heels and a revealing top while other Turkish colleagues would not have been invited to do so. the same. In August of this year, five employees sued Salt Bae for alleged unpaid overtime at its New York restaurants. It wasn’t the first time the restaurant had been sued, either. In 2019, a demanded lawsuit that Salt Bae had mismanaged tips at his New York restaurant. New artisanal chocolate bar opens at Rock Center Raaka single origin chocolate brand has opened an ephemeral shop at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Concourse Level, just in time to buy Christmas presents. Along with their regular lineup of limited edition bars and flavors, they’ll be offering hot chocolate, gift boxes, ready-to-bake chocolates and more. Governor Kathy Hochul threatens to divest New York from company that owns Ben & Jerrys In July, Ben & Jerrys announced it would cease operations in the West Bank, writing in a public statement on its website, however, we believe it is incompatible with our values ​​for Ben & Jerrys ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT). According to GothamistHochul is reportedly angry at the boycott, threatening to divest State from Unilever, the parent company behind the ice cream brand. A unique Persian beer brand for Brooklyn A new Persian beer company, Back Home Beer launched in Brooklyn, infusing ingredients like sumac and sour cherries. The new brand of beer was launched by former journalist Zahra Tabatabai, who took inspiration from her late grandfather, a hobby brewer from Shiraz, Iran. New places like Williamsburgs Masquerade, a Persian tapas bar, are already offering him cans.

