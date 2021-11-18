Hunan Hengguang Technologys IPO to debut on Shenzhen Stock Exchange





November 17, 2021 (China Knowledge) – Hunan Hengguang technology (301118) will start trading on the Shenzhen ChiNext market on November 18 tomorrow. The company issued 26.67 million shares at a price of 22.7 RMB per share, thus increasing 605.41 million RMB. Its price / earnings (PE) ratio stands at 25.51. At the time of subscription, the IPO was oversubscribed 6,217 times. Western Securities acts as the primary underwriter and sponsor for the IPO. Hunan Hengguang Technology is headquartered in Huaihua, Hunan, China (Mainland) and is a chemical manufacturer. The company was founded in 2008. Hunan Hongjiang Hengguang Investment Management Co Ltd is its ultimate parent company. In fiscal year 2020, Hunan Hengguang Technology achieved total revenue of RMB 637 million, up 5% year-on-year. In terms of net profit, it reached 106 million RMB, up 6% year-on-year. In the first three quarters of 2021, the company reported turnover of 646 million RMB, an increase of 39% year-on-year, and its net profit reached 170 million RMB, up 134% year-on-year. The company is active in the basic chemical industry which currently has 349 counters in Shanghai and the Shezhen Stock Exchange with a combined total market capitalization of 3,947 billion RMB, an industry average PE of 37 times. The basic chemical industry index is up 75.50% since the start of the year, placing it in 1st place among the 29 major industrial groups. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (002092) ranks first in terms of sales in the industry, with a turnover of 84.20 billion RMB in 2020, with a net profit of 146 million RMB, at 8 times the EP. The second largest is Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (600309), a total turnover of 73.43 billion RMB and a net profit of 10.04 billion RMB, at 13 times PE. Sinochem International Corporation (600500) placed third. It generated total turnover of 54.16 billion RMB last year and net profit of 307 million RMB, with a PE 8 times higher. The industry average PE for the same or similar stocks on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) and the US commodities stock markets is 16 times and 37 times, respectively. Since the start of the year, the industry index on the HKEx has increased by 65.08% and the United States by 30.56%. There will be 2 more IPOs tomorrow, Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. (688075) and Acm Research (Shanghai), Inc. (688082). As of January, a total of 416 companies have been listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, most of which are primarily in the machinery equipment, electronics, and pharmaceutical and biological industries. Copyright 2018 www.chinaknowledge.com Send your comments or comments to: [email protected] For more information, weekly financial reports, China business guides and other premium information, subscribe to China Knowledge today: www.chinaknowledge.com To access our page on Bloomberg, type CKFI

