Connect with us

Business

Why the stock market could peak on Friday, before Thanksgiving week

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


The stock market has climbed a wall of worry in 2021 and is within earshot of a new set of records for major indices, but new Fundstrats technical analyst argues benchmarks are approaching a peak this week as the holidays are about to get underway.

Fundstrats technical strategist Mark Newton said cautious buying in the markets, with areas of the market seen as defensive gaining traction, suggests a pullback is likely next week as volumes decline in because of Thanksgiving in the United States. Only four of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 are higher, so this week, driven by gains in consumer discretionary SP500.25,
+ 0.59%,
1.9%, utilities SP500.55,
+ 0.14%,
0.9% higher, SP500.45 technology,
-0.39%,
up 0.5%, and real estate SP500.60,
+ 0.65%,
up 0.5%.

The folks at Fundstrat seem to have a fairly optimistic view of the long-term market, but argued that in the short term a further increase in COVID-19 cases in parts of the United States and elsewhere in the world and nervousness persistent inflation (although some economists are starting to voice the view that price pressures are also approaching a peak) could create a chance that a minor wall of concern sets in during the week future.

US markets will be closed next Thursday for Thanksgiving, and this Friday will mark an abridged session that is historically one of Wall Street’s lowest volume days.

Newton appeared reluctant to give the slowdown more relevance than an air pocket in a market that otherwise appears to be on a bullish path, despite a host of pesky issues, including uncertainty over Federal Reserve leadership. .

But as we would therefore be buyers of this decline, even with expectations of near-term weakness, and we expect markets to be strong in [year-end], wrote the folks at Fundstrat. Newton, a prominent independent technical analyst, joined Fundstrat, co-founded by Tom Lee and John Bai in 2014, in September as head of technical analysis.

Markets have already shown volatile trading after all three benchmarks closed Tuesday close to record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-0.58%
is down 0.5% so far this week, while the S&P 500 SPX,
-0.26%
posts a weekly gain of 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,
-0.33%
is 0.4% higher so far this week. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 RUT Small Cap Index,
-1.16%
is down 1.4% on the week.

Fundstrat set its price target for the large S&P 500 market at 4,800 from 4,700 about a month ago, demonstrating strong trading in October, a month that can be weak for stocks, tends to lead to more purchases of securities. rest of the year.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/why-the-stock-market-could-hit-a-peak-friday-before-minor-dip-thanksgiving-week-11637207086

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: