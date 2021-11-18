Why the stock market could peak on Friday, before Thanksgiving week

The stock market has climbed a wall of worry in 2021 and is within earshot of a new set of records for major indices, but new Fundstrats technical analyst argues benchmarks are approaching a peak this week as the holidays are about to get underway.

Fundstrats technical strategist Mark Newton said cautious buying in the markets, with areas of the market seen as defensive gaining traction, suggests a pullback is likely next week as volumes decline in because of Thanksgiving in the United States. Only four of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 are higher, so this week, driven by gains in consumer discretionary SP500.25,

The folks at Fundstrat seem to have a fairly optimistic view of the long-term market, but argued that in the short term a further increase in COVID-19 cases in parts of the United States and elsewhere in the world and nervousness persistent inflation (although some economists are starting to voice the view that price pressures are also approaching a peak) could create a chance that a minor wall of concern sets in during the week future.

US markets will be closed next Thursday for Thanksgiving, and this Friday will mark an abridged session that is historically one of Wall Street’s lowest volume days.

Newton appeared reluctant to give the slowdown more relevance than an air pocket in a market that otherwise appears to be on a bullish path, despite a host of pesky issues, including uncertainty over Federal Reserve leadership. .

But as we would therefore be buyers of this decline, even with expectations of near-term weakness, and we expect markets to be strong in [year-end], wrote the folks at Fundstrat. Newton, a prominent independent technical analyst, joined Fundstrat, co-founded by Tom Lee and John Bai in 2014, in September as head of technical analysis.

Fundstrat set its price target for the large S&P 500 market at 4,800 from 4,700 about a month ago, demonstrating strong trading in October, a month that can be weak for stocks, tends to lead to more purchases of securities. rest of the year.