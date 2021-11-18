Paytm posts weak stock market start and posts 9% discount

Paytm shares fell sharply after being listed at a discount on BSE and NSE. (Photo: Reuters)

The One97 Communications operator of leading online payment platform Paytm got off to a weak start on Dalal Street, with a 9% discount from the issue price after its initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 18,300 crore.

The stock opened at Rs 1,950 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) listing price was Rs 1,955, marking a steep discount from the issue price. of Rs 2,150 per share.

Paytm shares were trading down more than 18% on BSE and NSE at 10:20 am with a steep discount. This is in line with what some analysts expected from the company’s listing, given the poor response to its IPO.

The Gray Market Premium (GMP), which entered negative territory a day before the listing, also indicated that Paytm would post a weak start on the stock market.

The low listing means that Paytm investors won’t be able to take advantage of the listing gains, but some analysts remain optimistic about the future prospects of the digital payments company, given its position in the market and the its expansion plans.

An infographic on India today: the IPO of Paytm

On the other hand, many analysts have expressed concern about the company’s future challenges and profitability.

The Paytms Rs 18,300 crore IPO is the largest in the country’s history and the public issue has been underwritten 1.89 times in total.

Paytms’ parent company, One97 Communications, was founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma in 2000 and has grown to become the leading digital payment services platform in India. While it began its journey as a provider of value-added services, it now offers a wide range of financial services in addition to being coupled with an online mobile wallet and a payment platform.