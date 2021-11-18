Dow Jones Falls As Rivian Plunges 15%; Nvidia Earnings due

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 150 points on Wednesday, as Lucid Motors and Rivian slipped in morning trading. Tesla stock rallied, extending Tuesday’s gains. And Nvidia’s earnings are expected after the stock market closes.







Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) increased by 0.7%, while Microsoft (MSFT) lost 0.3% in today’s stock market. American Express (AXP), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Nike (OF) continue to trade near new buying points in the current rally.

Among the leaders in electric vehicles, You’re here (TSLA) rose more than 1% on Wednesday, whileRivien (RIVN) has plunged to more than 15%. Lucid engines (LCID) slipped 5% before leveling the losses. And Xpeng Engines (XPEV) remains above a recent point of purchase.

Lowe’s (MEUGLER) and Target (TGT) released results ahead of Wednesday’s opening.

Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Alphabet (GOOGL)and Shopify (STORE) are located in or near shopping areas.

Microsoft and Tesla are stocks in the IBD ranking. Xpeng Motors was featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone article.

Dow Jones today

After the market opened on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The high-tech Nasdaq composite lost 0.1% at the start of trading.

Among exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.1%, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) slipped 0.3% in morning trading.

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Stock exchange rally

The stock market continued to rebound from last week’s losses, as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posted strong gains. Both indices are now right next to new highs.

On Tuesday, The Big Picture commented, “On Tuesday, the Nasdaq composite led the large advance. A gain of nearly 0.8% to 15,973 puts the Tech-Enriched Index within reach of its all-time high of 16. 053. “

For daily stock market commentary, be sure to check out The Big Picture from IBD.

Right now, the current pullback is normal, so investors have good reason to remain bullish on the health of the uptrend. The breakouts of the most important growth stocks remain a fair game. And watch for stocks that hold up best during this week’s weakness; in the future, they may continue to be among the market leaders.

Five best Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones Stocks to Buy and Watch: Amex, JPMorgan, Nike

American Express finished Tuesday in a buy range above an entry of 178.90 in a handle mug, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. Shares traded down 1.3% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan is right at an entry of 163.93 in a handle mug. The 5% buy zone peaks at 172.13. Equities are once again looking for support on their key 50-day line. JPM stock traded down 1% on Wednesday. Dow Jones retail leader Nike remains well below the 174.48 buy point of its cupbase amid Wednesday’s 0.6% drop after the opening bell. Actions on the move: Boeing, Visa Aircraft manufacturer Boeing (BA) rose more than 1% on Wednesday after India’s Akasa Air placed a $ 9 billion order for 737 Max jets. Wells Fargo also improved the stock from an equal weight to an overweight with a price target of 272. Visa tumbled more than 5% on Wednesday after Amazon (AMZN) said it would stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK due to the high fees. Visa shares closed around 15% on Tuesday from their 52-week high.

Stocks to buy and watch: Alphabet, Shopify

Leader of the EIA sector Alphabet remains just above a buy point of 2,925.18 on a flat basis, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis, after Tuesday’s slight decline. The 5% buy zone is up to 3,071.44, so the stock is in the buy range. Shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday.

IBD Inventory CheckshowsGOOGL actionswith a high composite score of 97 on a perfect composite score of 99 IBD. The IBD Composite Score identifies stocks with a mix of strong fundamental and technical characteristics.

Shopify broke a buy point of 1,650.10 in a consolidation on Friday with an increase of over 12%. The stock was down nearly 2% on Wednesday, falling below the recent buy point.

Five late key movers; Apple bursts, Tesla bounces back as rivals pull out

Stock market profits: lower, target

Home improvement giant Lowe’s beat third-quarter estimates on Wednesday. LOW stock jumped over 2% in morning trading, hitting new highs as the market opened. Shares are extended beyond a buy point of 215.32.

Retailer Target posted better-than-expected third quarter results on Wednesday morning. But stocks slipped more than 5% at the start of trading, opening below the buy point of 262.61 in a cup with a handle. The shares erupted after the new entry on Monday.

Nvidia earnings

Chip giant Nvidia will release its results after the close on Wednesday. Analysts expect the company’s earnings per share to rise 52% year-on-year to $ 1.11 on revenue of $ 6.8 billion. Revenue is expected to increase 44% from the period last year, according to IBD data.

Nvidia stock closed above a buy point of 230.53 on Tuesday in a consolidation after a breakout on October 25. Stocks lost more than 1% in morning trading.

Join the IBD experts as they analyze the major stocks in the current bullish stock market trend on IBD Live

Electric vehicle stocks: Xpeng, Lucid Motors, Rivian

Xpeng Motors closed above a 48.08 buy point in a choppy cup base after Tuesday’s 2% gain. Shares lost 1.4% on Wednesday, but remain above the entry.

Lucid Motors shares slipped about 5% on Wednesday before cutting losses after Tuesday’s 15% profit rise. LCID inventory far exceeds a buy point of 28.49 in a handle mug.

Hot new number Rivian plunged more than 13% on Wednesday, on pace with a four-day winning streak that began after the firm’s solid debut on November 10. Despite the stock’s initial rise, remember that investors need to be disciplined when buying new issues. Wait for an IPO base to form and offer the first point to buy the stock before considering a buy.

Tesla shares

Tesla stock gained more than 1% on Wednesday, seeking to add to Tuesday’s 4.1% rise.

The shares traded as high as 1,243.49 on November 4, but the stock closed on Tuesday around 15% of its 52-week high. TSLA stocks remain well above a buy point of 764.55 in a handle cup, as well as earlier entries at 700.10 and 730. The chart also showed an alternate entry at 900.50.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among the top stocks in the Dow Jones, Apple has formed a new base of cups with handle with a buy point of 153.27, according to the graphical analysis of IBD MarketSmith. Meanwhile, an early entry at 152.53 is also in play. Shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday.

One possible flaw is the line of force relating to the lag of the stock. This line is close to recent lows, indicating a significant underperformance of the stock market relative to the S&P 500.

Software giant Microsoft fell 0.3% on Wednesday, losing part of Tuesday’s 1% rally. On October 18, Microsoft stock broke a flat base buy point of 305.94. The 5% buy area peaks at 321.24, so the stock is now extended. Stocks are reaching new heights.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

