Stock market loses 49 billion naira as 24 companies decline





The Nigerian Exchange Limited’s stock market fell by 49.21 billion naira at the end of Wednesday’s trading as 24 companies saw their shares fall. The NGX All-Share index fell 0.22 percent to close at 43,349.9 basis points from 43,444.20 bps on Tuesday, while market cap fell to 22.62 billion naira from 22.62 billion naira. 67 billion naira. Market activity was negative as the total volume of shares traded fell to 264.79 million units valued at 6.08 billion naira in 4,230 transactions, from 423.83 million units worth of 11.65 billion naira in 4,181 transactions on Tuesday. FBN Holdings Plc emerged as the most traded share by volume as it represented 25.91 percent of the total volume of shares traded, while Nestlé Nigeria Plc was the most traded share by value, accounting for 48.85 percent. cent of the total value of transactions on Wednesday. At the end of trading on the NGX floor, market sentiment, as measured by the size of the market, was negative. Fourteen companies appreciated in share price versus 24 losers. Sector performance was negative, with insurance, oil and gas, consumer goods and banking indices depreciating as the industrial sector advanced. Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc posted the biggest loss on Wednesday as its share price fell 9.09% to N1.8 per share. Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc followed with a drop of 9.09% to N0.4N per share. The other big losers were Unity Bank Plc, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc and Unilever Nigeria Plc. Associated Bus Company Plc led the winners with a 10 percent increase, closing at N 0.33 per share at the end of trading. Chams Plc then came in with a gain of 4.55% to close at 0.23 N per share. Copyright PUNCH. All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the express prior written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

