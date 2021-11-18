Starbucks Red Cup Day, McDonald’s McMuffin Offer and More Savings

The highly anticipated Starbucks Red Cup Dayis here.

The Seattle-based coffee chain is offering limited-edition reusable red tumblers on Thursday to customers ordering craft vacations or fall drink at participating U.S. stores, while supplies last.

Holiday drinks, which includes Peppermint Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte, returned to Starbucks on November 4 and was joined by the newSugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. For the past few years, the free reusable cup giveaway has been on the first day of the holiday menu.

Starbucks said the Red Cup giveaway is available however you order, including mobile ordering and pickup, curbside pickup, and delivery on Uber Eats.

Save better, spend better:Money tips and advice delivered straight to your inbox. register here

Black Friday Deals:Amazon, Walmart, Target and more unveiled their holiday shopping plans

This year, the reusable cup is made from 50% recycled content to honor the chain’s 50th anniversary, Starbucks said. It features a classic holiday red with playful swirls of shimmering ribbons dancing against a starry sky.

Starbucks Red Cup Day: How to Get a Free Reusable Cup Thursday

The Starbucks Free Mug offer is available on Thursdays with any holiday or fall craft beverage (hot, iced, or mixed), including: Crispy Apple Macchiato, Burnt Caramel Latte, Praline Chestnut Latte, Hot Chocolate, Cold Infused Irish Cream, Hot Peppermint Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Infusion, Pumpkin and spice latte, Almond milk latte with sugar cookies, toasted white hot chocolate and toasted white chocolate mocha.

Starbucks Christmas Blend brewed coffee and Christmas Starbucks Reserve are excluded.

Starbucks Red Cup 2021 Day:How to get a free reusable cup with your Thursday holiday drink

Starbucks Holiday Drinks:A new “Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte” joins the range

McDonald’s McMuffin deal: 63 cents Thursday with app deal

McDonald’s has a deal on its Egg McMuffin Thursday for the 50th anniversary of the lunch sandwich.

Days later National fast food day, the fast food giant is offering the Egg McMuffin for the price back of 63 cents with the McDonald’s mobile app at participating stores nationwide.

Most restaurants serve breakfast until 10:30 a.m.

McDonald’s Egg McMuffin Offer:Get the Breakfast Sandwich for 63 cents Thursday with the app

McDonalds next celebrity collaboration:Mariah Carey and McDonald’s present ‘Mariah Menu’ with 12 days of free food for Christmas

Burger King: Get Free Crypto With Order

Burger King has partnered with the Robinhood investment platformto offer Royal Perksloyalty members the chance to win a “cryptocurrency side” including Dogecoin, Ethereum or Bitcoin.

Until November 21 or while prices are exhausted, Royal Perks members who spend $ 5 or more on the Burger King app, website or in the restaurant using “My Code” (a code requested during payment ) at participating establishments will be rewarded with a cryptocurrency.

Eligible Royal Perks members will receive a crypto coin when making a qualifying purchase with a limit of one price code per day. Application registration is required.

Burger and a crypto “side”? :Burger King partners with Robinhood to offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Goodbye Papa John’s:Papa Johns changes his name, without apostrophe, as he changes from John Schnatter

Wendy’s $ 1 Fries and More App Offers

Wendyhas an assortment of deals in its app, including $ 1 fries in any size, $ 2 off any premium combo, and a free drink with any purchase at participating stores. There is also the Wendys Hot & Crispy guarantee on the new fries. The chain says if your fries aren’t hot and crispy when you receive them, they’ll replace them, no questions asked.

Free Krispy Kreme Donut with COVID Vaccine Card

With a valid COVID-19 vaccination card, get afree glazed donutuntil December 31st to show the card.

Panera Coffee Subscription Free Trial

If you haven’t joinedPanera Unlimited Monthly Coffee Subscription, there is adeal for new subscribers. Sign up for a free coffee until the end of the year. Certain exclusions apply. The subscription is $ 8.99 per month starting in 2022.

French fries flavored vodka? :Arby’s makes Crinkle Fry and Curly Fry vodkas, and here’s where to buy them

Taco Bell Gives New Loyal Members a Free Cheesy Gordita Crunch

For a limited time, new Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards members receive an offer for a free Cheesy Gordita Crunch when they register onTacobell.com/rewardsor on the app.

Free Thanksgiving Dinner 2021:Ibotta offering free turkeys, Christmas food through discounts at Walmart

Chick-fil-A: Sign Up for a Free Peppermint Chip Milkshake

Chick-fil-A launched a way to get a free Peppermint Chip Milkshake for you and a friend with a new holiday campaign atEvergreenHills.com. On the site there is a short film and you can sign up to get a printed recipe card with the free shake which will be mailed while supplies last.

Chick-fil-A told USA TODAY that the recipe cards with the free shake coupons will take around seven to 10 business days to arrive, and you can choose to have both cards sent to you or one to a friend. They are shipped for free and no purchase is necessary to take advantage of the free shake offer.

Chesters Chicken-Loves Travel Stops Celebrate Truckersgiving

Chester’s Chicken and Love’s Travel Stops have teamed up to create Truckersgiving, a new foodie celebration to thank truck drivers, held a week before Thanksgiving because it’s a busier week of truck traffic.

Truck drivers who visit a joint location at Chester and Love on Thursday and show off their commercial driver’s licenses can get a deceiver’s hat and a free side of Chester’s new mac and cheese with any purchase. Quantities of hats are limited at each location and the mac and cheese side is free with a purchase.

There are over 140 Chester restaurants in over 560 Love locations in 41 states.

Zaxby’s free sandwich with app

New members of the Fanz Club Zax get a free signature sandwich when you first download the Zaxby’s app or registration on the site. This offer is available system-wide at participating stores while supplies last.

Popeyes Thanksgiving Turkeys:Popeyes Cajun turkeys are back for Thanksgiving. Here’s how to pre-order.

Free KFC fries with $ 5 purchase

Until December 27, KFC is offering large orders of its “secret recipe fries” for free with $ 5 purchases made through its app or website. KFC also said it has launched “Quick Pick-Up, the new, fast finger-licking way to order from KFC without waiting in long lines at the wheel.”

TikTok class action:You could get money under the proposed $ 92 million settlement. Here’s how to file a complaint.

Thanksgiving dinner:How Are Inflation and Rising Grocery Prices Affecting Your Holiday Meal?

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.For shopping news, tips and deals, join us onour Facebook Shopping Ninjas group.