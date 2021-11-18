Asian stocks fall mainly after US stocks fall | World

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks fell mainly on Thursday after stock indexes fell on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark fell 0.7% to 29,490.53 early in the session. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 edged up 0.2% to 7,381.40, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.6% to 2,944.52. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.7% to 25,227.83. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.5% to 3,520.77.

Without a positive Wall Street lead overnight and a relatively calm day in terms of economic data, sentiments in the region could be on hold, potentially leading to sideways moves, Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG told Singapore.

Recent government data has shown that the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the Japanese economy. A shortage of chips and other parts necessary for the production of automobiles, one of the pillars of the world’s third-largest economy, is one reason.

Another factor is the damage to consumer spending from recent government measures to close restaurants early and open theaters to limited crowds. Japan has never had a lockdown but has periodically called for a state of emergency to curb the spread of infections.

Junichi Makino, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said the Japanese recovery that many initially planned to begin this year may not happen until fiscal 2022, which begins in April.

But extreme pessimism is not in order. Auto production will likely return to normal by the October-December quarter, he said.

Investors are also watching the Bank of Korea’s policy meeting scheduled for next week to see if the central bank will raise its key rate. Policy makers have hinted at such a move.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 4,688.67 after previously fluctuating between a small gain and a decline of 0.4%. It sits just 13.03 points below its all-time high set a week and a half ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 35,931.05, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%, to 15,921.57.

A decrease of 4.7% for Visa was one of the heaviest weights on the market. It fell after Amazon said it would no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK in a dispute over fees.

The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 also fell, while smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 Index fell even more, down 1.2%. But gains in some heavyweight titles helped soften the losses. Apple rose 1.6% and Tesla 3.3%. Because they are two of the largest stocks on Wall Street by market value, their moves carry additional weight on the S&P 500.

Yields in the US government bond market, at the center of some of Wall Street’s most turbulent stocks recently, fell after a week of big gains. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.59% from 1.63% on Wednesday night.

Stocks rose mainly in the past month, with companies largely reporting much higher summer profits than analysts had expected. Several major retailers joined the parade on Wednesday, including Lowes, Target and TJX, which operates TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores. But the reaction of the stock markets has not been uniform.

TJX rose 5.8% after reporting higher than expected revenues and profits for the last quarter. Home improvement retailer Lowe’s edged up 0.4% as it raised its revenue forecast for the year following strong third quarter financial results.

Corn Target fell 4.7% although it also reported better-than-expected earnings. The company said it made less profit on every dollar of sales in the quarter, compared to the previous year, as it was squeezed by rising costs of goods and the supply chain, among others.

Such pressures and their impact on corporate results come under scrutiny as relatively high inflation continues to sweep the world. Many companies have warned that their profit margins could suffer due to supply chain issues and higher costs for everything from workers’ wages to raw materials.

A housing market report showed some of these pressures. Manufacturers have innovated with less houses last month than in September, contrary to the growth expectations of economists. But the number of building permits has also increased more than expected, perhaps showing that home builders are seeing those pressures eventually ease.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude fell 72 cents to $ 77.64 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $ 2.40 to $ 78.36 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 32 cents to $ 79.96 a barrel.

In currency trading, the recent stall in the dollar rally is helping to put Asian markets on a wait-and-see basis. The US dollar fell to 113.99 Japanese yen against 114.14 Japanese yen. The euro cost $ 1.1332, compared to $ 1.1322.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Stan Choe contributed.