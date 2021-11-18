Starbucks and Amazon Go open concept store in New York





It’s basically a mix of a regular Starbucks pickup store and an Amazon Go store, where customers collect items without having to stand in line to pay. No freebies but you will be charged when you leave. And you will still have to pay for the drinks prepared by the barista in the store. The New York site opens on Thursday.

Here’s how it works: Customers who just want a Starbucks item to take out can order online and pick it up at the counter, or order from a barista as they would at a regular location.

But customers who want to enter and spend time in the Amazon Go Marketplace, which includes seating as well as individual desks, counters, and tables where you can grab a quick bite, should go through Amazon’s process.

That means using a credit card, an Amazon app, or your palm to access the lounge area, which features heated, refrigerated, and regular shelves stocked with food, snacks, and drinks. There are also typical Starbucks snacks and meals, like sous vide egg bites, croissants, and protein platters. And there are Amazon Go sandwiches and salads, as well as local offerings, which include bagels from Ess-A-Bagel and treats from Dominique Ansel, among other options.

Amazon AMZN Once inside,uses cameras to keep an eye on the items you have taken and charges you accordingly. The system does not apply to Starbucks drinks prepared by baristas, but for these you will need to pay through the app or at the Starbucks counter. Starbucks SBUX plans to open just three stores like this over the next year, one in New York City and a third in a location yet to be determined. The future of the concept after this is unclear. But stores like this are in line with Starbucks’ plan to increase its “convenience-oriented formats.” For Starbucks, the hybrid store is another reimagining of its third-place concept, which presents its stores as the place to go after home and work. It’s also a way to reach customers obsessed with convenience and speed whose routines may be different as they emerge from the pandemic. What does third place look like in 2021 Starbucks has long touted itself as a so-called third place where you can sip a cappuccino, read the newspaper, listen to a carefully curated smooth jazz playlist, and, increasingly in 2021, work remotely. “There is space to connect, space to be, space to connect, space to hold meetings,” said Kathryn Young, senior vice president of growth and of Starbucks’ global development. It is also a way of “meeting clients where [they] are in different places throughout the day. ” During the pandemic, when company employees stopped going to offices, Starbucks customers began to change their behaviors by drinking coffee later in the day, possibly after taking their first cup of coffee. the House. Recently, the mornings have resumed, noted John Culver, chief operating officer and president of the North America group at Starbucks, in a conference call with an analyst in October. Sales have also increased as people return to their normal routines. But Culver noted that “the recovery has been slower” in the central business districts. With some companies adopting hybrid models, where people spend less time working in the office, a location with more lunch and snack options might attract customers who no longer stop for coffee every morning. The chain is able to roll out more locations that rely on mobile orders as people flock to its app-based loyalty program. In the quarter ending Oct. 3, the number of 90-day active members of the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program jumped 28% from the same period last year, reaching 24.8 million people. The company began allowing customers to use credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or cash through the app in the fall, making it more appealing to people who had avoided the app because it didn’t. did not allow these payment options. It remains to be seen whether customers will feel comfortable with the Amazon Go concept, which can seem intrusive to those uncomfortable with Amazon monitoring their purchases. Young isn’t worried that the format will put people off, she said. “Our customers tell us they are excited about the convenience that Amazon brings,” she said. For those who aren’t that passionate about Amazon Go, “we have options,” she noted. “If you just want to come in, [and] come out, you are welcome to do so. ”

