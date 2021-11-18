Despite the challenges of inflation and the supply chain, this IT company has a bright future





Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) went public in February 2020 following a spin-off of Electric Emerson (NYSE: EMR) and subsequent merger with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH.U).Vertiv is a data and IT company that primarily serves businesses in three end markets: data centers, communications networks, and commercial and industrial environments. Despite the challenges posed by rising inflation and a lagging global supply chain, the stock is up 43% year-to-date, far exceeding the S&P 500 and its 25% earnings so far. Can the gains that are beating the market continue? Let’s dive into it. What Vertiv does Vertiv’s offerings include power and heat management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions and management systems for digital infrastructure monitoring and control. In addition, Vertiv provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics and professional services for the deployment and optimization of these products and their associated systems. Vertiv’s end markets are experiencing unprecedented growth due to the data boom. As the world becomes a more digitally connected place, the need for the services provided by Vertiv will continue to grow. Financial performance For the nine months ending September 2021, Vertiv generated $ 3.6 billion in revenue, which is a 17% year-over-year increase. While the company’s gross margin on services has remained stable, product gross margins have declined from 31% to 29% year-to-date. For this reason, Vertiv’s mixed gross margin was down year over year. According to Vertiv, the main reasons for the deterioration in gross margin are related to inflation and headwinds in the supply chain. The company’s material and freight costs have been inflated in the form of higher commodity prices, freight rates, as well as premiums paid for cash purchases and expedited shipments due to the limited availability of parts. Vertiv is currently battling inflation and supply chain shortages in the United States and around the world. Despite these challenges, Vertiv continues to grow its revenue while experiencing only margin fluctuations on the revenue side of its business. The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects have certainly put the company’s business model to the test. However, at the end of 2020, Vertiv’s sales forecast for 2021 was $ 4.75 billion to $ 4.8 billion. In the third quarter of 2021, the company’s revised forecast is $ 4.97 billion to $ 5.03 billion. While these revised figures include $ 55 million of estimated revenue impacts from its acquisition of E + I Engineering, if we remove the contribution from inorganic growth, the company’s current revenue projection is well above its initial 2021 forecast of $ 4.8 billion. Vertiv’s leadership has proven that it can weather uncertain times while still measuring up to customers and shareholders. Now what? Vertiv has a relatively short history as a public company. The complexity of the merger of SPAC with GS Acquisition Holdings II Corp. and the costs associated with it, as well as having to operate during a global pandemic and economic crisis for most of its life as a public society, make year-to-year comparisons difficult to assess. It is important to keep in mind that Vertiv has a large and growing Total Addressable Market. Despite the economic pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues, the company’s total addressable market is over $ 37 billion and is expected to grow at a rate of compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4% to 5% until 2025. One of the main reasons I’m so excited about Vertiv is that almost all of its end markets are experiencing some level of growth and each has a welcome lack of volatility. While Vertiv’s growth profile may therefore seem a bit mixed compared to flashy growth stocks, its business is very predictable, which reassures me as an investor. Additionally, some of their end markets (such as cloud and hyperscale data centers) are well positioned for their own growth, as increased digitization, adoption of multi-device connections, and the Internet of Things (IoT) contribute. as key drivers of the data boom. All of these factors make Vertiv a solid game in an arena crowded with tech stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

