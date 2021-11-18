Why Paytms shares fell more than 20% after going public





One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm which launched India’s largest IPO, experienced a lackluster listing on the stock markets on Thursday, November 18. However, it quickly dropped to over 20%, hitting a low of Rs 1,586.35. At the time of this writing, the stock was trading down more than 22.5%. Paytm had fixed its IPO in a price range of Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150 per share. The IPO was oversubscribed 1.89 times on the last day, making it larger than Coal India’s Rs 15,000 crore bid a decade ago. The IPO did not receive much interest outside of the retail part. Several people who received an award during the IPO also took to Twitter to express their loss of money. The discounted listing went against the IPO trend of Indian internet startups, many of which have seen successful announcements. Macquarie Research said on Thursday that it believed Paytms’ business model lacked focus and direction, and called the company cash-hungry. Macquarie said that while Paytm has gone into multiple companies, it has kept the company from being a leader in everything except portfolios. This too, he said, becomes inconsequential with the rise of the UPI. Competition and regulation will, in our view, weigh on unit economics and / or medium-term growth prospects. Unless PayTM lends, they cannot make money just by being an ATM. So we question its ability to achieve a scale of profitability, Macquarie said. He added that the unity economy will only go down, as all of the other big players in the ecosystem are doing most of the things Paytm does. The brokerage has set a target of Rs 1,200 on the share, as opposed to an issue price of Rs 2,150. Macquarie said Paytms valuation is expensive, especially when the path to profitability is unclear. He called Paytm’s business model problematic, saying the company generates very little revenue for every dollar spent on marketing. Parth Nyati of Tradingo also said that there is no sign that the company will become profitable in the near future as it has recorded losses and due to the sought-after high valuation there will be a correction in the near future. term. New investors are encouraged to look for other opportunities where other new cutting edge companies can do much better than Paytm. We believe that because of the brand, the company has been looking for a high valuation and may see a correction in the short term, he said.

