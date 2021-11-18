Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















Even as Vedanta assesses restructuring options to unlock value, parental debt remains a key surplus for the stock.

Vedantas shares tumble as he assesses restructuring. What are the concerns?


Trends News

Watch: Vijay Shekhar Sharma chokes as he speaks at Paytm registration ceremony




namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi503.805.651.13
Nhpc32.60-0.55-1.66
ntpc135.30-1.15-0.84
Indiabulls Hsg216.05-2.30-1.05

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting