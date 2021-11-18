Don’t tell Mark Zuckerberg: investors have already discovered the metaverse





Gaming platform Roblox , which allows users to generate their own avatars and play games created by other players, is arguably the most prominent metaverse stock. The company’s shares have climbed nearly 160% since it was listed directly on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year.

Electronic arts SHE Activision Blizzard ATVI And with a market cap of nearly $ 65 billion, Roblox is now worth more than the established video game giants.and scandalized

Game software firm Unity software , another player in the Metaverse, just posted impressive profits and the action has risen on the news.

Axon AAXN Disney SAY Businesses ranging from the owner of Playboy PLBY Group and manufacturer of body camerasrecord company Warner Music Group and media giantall of them have discussed the metaverse in income calls over the past few weeks. PLBY raised the possibility of virtual parties with “Rabbitars” at a Metaverse Playboy mansion, for example, while Axon raised the growing threat of fraud, theft and other digital crimes in virtual worlds. “The Metaverse is set to dramatically change the gaming industry, and possibly others,” Manhattan Venture Research analysts said in a recent report. Nvidia NVDA Qualcomm QCOM The chip giants such asandare also poised to make money with the Metaverse, as their 5G chips and GPUs will help fuel the increased push into virtual worlds. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said in a presentation to investors on Tuesday that the company wanted to be “the ticket to the metaverse”. Microsoft MSFT Amazon AMZN There is even a metaverse ETF (trading under the ticker symbol META ) which owns Roblox and Unity as well as Nvidia and Qualcomm,and, yes, the meta-platforms. The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has jumped more than 13% over the past month, overtaking the broader market and Meta platforms during the same period. Yet even though Facebook isn’t the first company to embrace the Metaverse, an analyst says the platform’s recent pivot to virtual worlds is likely a primary reason the Metaverse has garnered a lot more attention. lately. “Facebook’s rebranding brought the concept of metaverse to a wider audience,” said Chis Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, in a report. “With other companies moving forward, it’s clear that the idea and premise of a whole new world of services and experiences promises a new way to increase revenue. ”

