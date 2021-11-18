Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday, November 18
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. The Dow is expected to rise slightly after strong earnings do not inspire
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images
2. Macy’s and Kohl’s shares jump on strong quarterly results
Macy’s shares jumped more than 13% in pre-market trading after the department store chain blew up third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday. Revenue also exceeded analysts’ forecasts. Macy’s raised its outlook for the full year ahead of the holidays. Macy’s stock has climbed over 174% year-to-date to over $ 30 per share. However, that’s a far cry from its all-time high of nearly $ 73 per share in July 2015.
Kohl’s shares, up nearly 40% already in 2021, are expected to rise 9% before they open on Wall Street. The department store chain also reported much better-than-expected fiscal results for the third quarter on Thursday. Income also exceeded estimates. Kohl’s has raised its annual forecast. The stock saw a sharp drop from higher levels in 2018 until the pandemic before recovering.
3. Nvidia and Cisco stocks go in opposite directions after earnings
Actions of Nvidia climbed 9% in pre-release, a gain that would bring the tech giant closer to a market value of $ 800 billion. After Wednesday’s bell, the company announced a 60% year-over-year increase in adjusted quarterly earnings per share and a 50% increase in revenue year-over-year . Both measures exceeded expectations. Shares of Nvidia, at Wednesday’s close, climbed 124% in 2021.
Dow Cisco Systems stock, up nearly 27% in 2021 as of Wednesday’s close, fell more than 8% in pre-market, the morning after the computer network company missed its quarterly earnings and released weaker than expected forecasts. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins blamed the supply constraints. The company exceeded earnings per share estimates for the three months ended October 30.
4. AstraZeneca Says Anti-Covid Drug Is Over 80% Effective
AstraZeneca claims that its cocktail of antibodies, AZD7442, has shown positive results against Covid-19 in phase III clinical trials.
Gérard Bottino | SOPA Pictures | LightRocket | Getty Images
AstraZeneca’s antibody drug has been shown to be very effective in preventing Covid in people who may not respond well to vaccines, new clinical trial results show. Patients who received a single injection of the treatment were 83% less likely to develop symptomatic cases of coronavirus than participants who received a placebo. More than three-quarters of the trial participants had underlying conditions that put them at high risk of contracting severe Covid.
5. Deere workers approve contract offer and end strike
Workers on a picket line outside the John Deere Harvester Works facility on October 14, 2021 in East Moline, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Deere & Co. workers approved a new contract Wednesday night, delivering immediate 10% increases and ending a month-long strike for more than 10,000 employees. The United Auto Workers union said 61% of its members approved the latest deal with the tractor maker, even though the new offer was surprisingly similar to what a majority of workers rejected two weeks ago. Deere shares rose nearly 2% on Thursday before marketing. The title gained around 30% in 2021.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
