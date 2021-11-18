Stock market today: Dow falls as Nvidia soars

Text size





Shares were mixed on Thursday, with key names in the tech sector on the rise.

Shortly after opening, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

slipped 129 points, or 0.4%, after the index fell 211 points on Wednesday to close at 35,931.



S&P 500

gained 0.1%, while the



Nasdaq Composite

advanced 0.2%.





Nvidia



(symbol: NVDA) and





(TSLA) gained 11% and 1.3% respectively. Their combined market cap of $ 1.8 trillion is roughly 7% of the overall Nasdaq market cap, so large movements of these stocks have a strong influence on movements of indexes.

Nvidia on Wednesday reported earnings of $ 1.17 per share, beating estimates of $ 1.11 per share, on revenue of $ 7.1 billion, higher than expectations of $ 6.8 billion . The company also expects revenue of $ 7.4 billion in the current quarter, higher than consensus analysts’ forecast of $ 6.9 billion. Along with the gain of Nvidia, the



iShares semiconductor

The exchange-traded fund (SOXX) rose 1.9%.

Some of the optimism in semiconductors could be linked to a higher supply of chips, which would help companies meet sales expectations. Nvidia posted strong profits after the close, helping to ease anxiety over chip supply, wrote Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research.

Tesla won as a new public competitor





Rivien



Automotive (RIVN) was down 8.2%, extending its 15% loss on Wednesday, as the stock continued to give up some gains after its successful IPO last week.

Most of the actions just didn’t do much. The



Equal Weight Invesco S&P 500

The exchange-traded fund (RSP), which weights every holding in the index equally and therefore shows the range of stocks up or down, fell 0.2% after swinging between gains and losses .

Initial jobless claims were 268,000, slightly worse than expectations of 260,000, but a slight improvement from previous weeks’ revised result of 269,000.

Americans recently got back to work quickly, making investors more comfortable assuming strong consumer demand and easing some worries about wage growth. This could keep inflation high, forcing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Overseas, Tokyos



Nikkei 225

slipped 0.3%, as traders in Japan wait for a new economic stimulus package due to be released on Friday. The pan-European



Stoxx 600

fell 0.2%.

Here are five actions in motion Thursday:

Shares of Kohls (KSS) gained 9.5% after the company reported earnings of $ 1.65 per share, beating estimates of 64 cents per share, on revenue of 4.6 billion dollars, higher than expectations of 4.3 billion dollars.

Macys (M) stock jumped 20% after the company announced profit of $ 1.23 per share, beating estimates of 31 cents per share, on sales of $ 5.4 billion, above expectations of $ 5.2 billion.





Boeing



(BA) rose 1.1% after catching improvements from Wells Fargo on Wednesday and, more recently, JPMorgan Chase.





Cisco



(CSCO) was down 8.8% after Wednesday’s earnings which included a disappointing outlook and highlighted challenges related to supply chain issues and shortages.

GoPro (GPRO) stock jumped 1.8% after going from neutral to overweight at JPMorgan.

