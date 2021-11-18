Alibaba warns of slowing growth after missing Wall Street earnings estimates





Ali Baba BABA Actions ofwere down 10% at the start of Thursday’s session. The Chinese e-commerce giant announced sales growth of 29% from a year ago, to $ 31.1 billion. But Wall Street expected sales of $ 32.1 billion. Earnings per share fell 38% from a year ago and was also below expectations.

The company also said sales for its current fiscal year are expected to increase 20-23% from a year ago. Analysts were forecasting growth of nearly 28%.

In its release of the results, Alibaba cited “regulations” and a “regulatory environment that affects Alibaba’s business operations” as well as “privacy and data protection regulations and concerns” as some of the uncertainties it faces. was facing.

Earlier this year, Alibaba was forced to cancel plans to list its subsidiary Ant Group, which owns fintech giant Alipay, on the stock market. However, Alibaba’s giant cloud business continues to show impressive results. Revenue increased 33% from a year ago for this unit. Alibaba Cloud has also helped the company grow beyond China, a key focus. “Alibaba has continued to invest strongly in our three strategic pillars of domestic consumption, globalization and cloud computing to lay a solid foundation for our long-term goal of sustainable growth going forward,” said Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba. Alibaba’s results come a week after the company wrapped up its annual Singles Day online shopping extravaganza. Chinese consumers continued to do well during the event, but the platform’s sales growth was slower than last year. This is probably due in part to the regulatory environment, but Alibaba is also facing stiffer competition as well as a slowing Chinese economy. In a conference call with analysts Thursday, Zhang said that “economic headwinds, coupled with intensifying competition in the market, have also affected our core business operations in China.” He noted that there was a slowdown in clothing and general merchandise, but demand for consumer electronics and furniture remained resilient. JD.com JD Rivalalso reported gains Thursday morning. Both sales and profits beat expectations, and the company’s shares rose nearly 4% early in the session. “Consumers and business partners increasingly trust JD, and we were able to outperform the industry’s growth in China in the third quarter,” Lei Xu, president of JD.com, said in the earnings release. JD.com shares have jumped more than 25% in the past six months while Alibaba shares have fallen almost 25% in the same period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/18/investing/alibaba-jd-earnings-china-stocks/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos