



US stocks traded mixed on Thursday, as oil prices and Treasury bond yields eased as markets looked away from inflationary pressures and the underlying strength of the US consumer as they approached. of the fast approaching holiday season. Retail sales stronger than expected in October, strong outlook for January quarter from giants such as Walmart (WMT) – Get the report from Walmart Inc., Target (TGT) – Get the target company report and Home Depot (HD) – Get the Home Depot, Inc. (HD) report and steadily improving labor market data suggests robust holiday spending should boost economic growth in the fourth quarter, giving credit to both the strength of the quarterly earnings season and near record highs in US stocks. Much Better Than Expected Third Quarter Reports from Macy’s Department Store Mainstays (M) – Get the Macy’s Inc report and Kohl (KSS) – Get the Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) report added to the theme, while Nvidia’s impressive outlook and metaverse plans have given the tech industry a solid boost. Reports suggesting a coordinated release of oil reserves by the United States and China also allayed some short-term inflation concerns, as did a decline in benchmark Treasury yields and the dollar easing on the dollar. global currency markets. President Joe Biden’s request comes amid near-record gas prices in the United States and an ongoing energy crisis in China that has affected factory output and added new pressures to global supply chains. OPEC, in the meantime, stuck to its plans to modestly cut production cuts, which have been in place for much of the past five years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 130 points at the opening hour of trading, while the S&P 500 gained 4 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite gained 25 points as benchmark 10-year T-bill yields edged down to 1.599% in New York trading. WTI futures for December delivery fell 21 cents during the session to $ 78.15 each, while Brent crude contracts for January, the global benchmark, fell 44 cents to $ 79.84 the barrel. Nvidia shares jumped 11.4% after the chipmaker posted higher-than-expected profits in the third quarter and gave an optimistic near-term outlook. The Dow Jones also received a modest boost from Boeing (BA) – Get the Boeing Company Report shares, which gained 0.4% after JPMorgan analysts reinstated their “buy” call on shares of the world’s largest aircraft maker for the first time in two years. Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Get the report from Cisco Systems, Inc. Shares, however, fell 5.9% after posting weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales and warning of supply chain issues for its computer hardware business in the coming months. Macy’s rose 21% after its impressive Q3 update and improving outlook, while Koh’s gained 6.7%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) – Get the ADR report sponsored by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares fell 10.3% after the Chinese retail giant posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales amid Beijing’s broader crackdown on the tech industry. Deere & Co. (OF) – Get the Deere & Company report Shares gained 2.55% after the farm equipment giant reached a final deal with the United Autoworkers Union that ends a strike that lasted just over a month. In overseas markets, the European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.08% at midday in Frankfurt, while the Asia-wide MSCI ex-Japan index fell 0.366% over the course of the session following a report from S&P Global Ratings indicating that struggling Chinese real estate development giant China Evergrande is likely to default on its unpaid debts as the company has essentially lost its core business. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 closed 0.3% lower at 29,598.66 points.

