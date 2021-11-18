Why Your Thanksgiving Dinner May Be More Expensive, and What You Can Do About It

You’ve probably heard it before (or even seen it for yourself): your Thanksgiving dinner will likely cost more this year. And you might not be able to find all of the fasteners you want.

American agricultural offices Annual Thanksgiving Price Survey, released today, shows that the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner this year is up 14% from last year. His estimate of the average cost of a dinner for 10 people this year is $ 53.31, or just under $ 6 per person. The average cost last year was $ 46.90.

The US Department of Agriculture recently reported the price of a frozen whole turkey has increased by 20% over last year (although last year’s prices were particularly low due to reduced demand at the height of the Covid pandemic.) But this year turkey prices, as demand rebounds, are still 35% higher than the average for the past three years, said USDA.

Of course, the specific price and availability increases related to Thanksgiving may vary depending on when and where you shop.

It is essentially the result of multiple issues throughout the supply chain, said Patrick Penfield, Professor of Supply Chain Practice at the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse Universities. Labor, energy, transportation, these costs are all on the rise. The cost of feed is an important factor for the turkey.

Many of these factors are related to exiting the pandemic, he said, but there are others, including extreme weather conditions and cyber attacks on vendors.

We’ve never seen anything like it before, Penfield said. It is not just a problem that can be solved easily.

Turkeys are available, Penfield said, but the variety may not be there. Yes, you can get a turkey, but it might not be the size you want. Small turkeys are hard to find.

Other items, from pumpkin to cranberries, may be scarce in some places.

The good news in central New York is that the problems in that part of the country don’t appear to be as bad as in other areas, Penfield said.

This is reflected in the responses syracuse.com received to questions we sent to some of the major regional supermarket chains.

Or Wegman or Tops contract managers would discuss specific cost increases or the availability of specific items. But they did indicate that they were as prepared as possible for this holiday season.

Basically both say Don’t worry, you’ve got it covered.

Our merchandising team is starting to work with our meat suppliers to secure turkeys as early as January to ensure we have enough for the holiday season, Wegmans said in a statement provided by director of community engagement Evelyn Ingram. As Thanksgiving approaches, we will continue to have turkey shipments in our stores until the holidays.

Shortages of raw materials and labor, as well as transportation constraints are impacting suppliers around the world, resulting in higher costs, the statement said. These costs were passed on to retailers, raising the price of some items. We are working hard to minimize the impact on our customers and will continue to remain competitive.

Due to the pandemic and other issues, Wegmans took proactive steps to secure the bulk of the holidays earlier than usual, the statement said. We have leveraged both the Wegmans brand and national brand suppliers to ensure that we have options available for our customers in all categories of holiday essentials (sauce, stuffing, etc.).

A spokesperson for Tops Markets posted a similar response.

Supply chains are struggling across the country, but we’re confident Tops has what it takes to make your Thanksgiving feast truly spectacular, said Jeff Culhane, senior vice president of sales and marketing. merchandising for Tops. Our stores are gearing up for this festive holiday, so whether you’re cooking for the first time, are a seasoned veteran, or don’t have time to fuss and want to pre-order a Thanksgiving meal, we’re ready to. help you.

Culhane also highlighted the large selection of national Tops brands and his own brand products that will complement your recipe so you don’t have to worry about planning your meals.

In one of the smaller food retailers, the two stores Syracuse Cooperative Market, prices are on the rise even if the circumstances are different.

But availability isn’t much of an issue, according to Jeremy DeChario, general manager of the co-op, which has locations near Westcott Street and in downtown Salt City Market.

This is because the cooperative gets its supplies directly from local farms or through small distributors.

Generally speaking, the availability of local farms is the same as it has ever been, DeChario said. One of the advantages of the local farming system that we use is that we don’t have the same kind of supply shock as the big guys. Were not at the mercy of a giant processing plant.

The cooperative obtains its turkeys from the Oink & Gobble farm in Interlaken, Seneca County, and secures them with customer pre-orders. The price has increased by around 10%, DeChario said.

We passed on an increase, but this is the first price increase in six years, he said. He also said there could be a supply issue with the smaller turkeys because that’s what everyone seems to want.

The co-op also offers a box of holiday products, hand-picked by the staff, with items such as potatoes, cranberries, green beans, squash and carrots from local suppliers.

So how do you deal with price increases and supply issues?

Of course, one way to make sure you get everything you want is to shop as early as possible.

Corn Mary Kiernan, cooking teacher in the Food Studies program at Falk College at Syracuse University, has another simple recommendation:

Mitigate it, she said.

While people may be eager to make a big spread after the 2020 Covid lockdowns, there are still enough lingering issues to make it possible and perhaps wise to keep it simpler this year.

Of course, everyone is thinking about the big table with a lot of food and a lot of people, Kiernan said. But Covid kind of opened up an opportunity. Do we really need to have that much on the table?

To some extent, the turkey is necessary, but there are so many sides, she said. I would just like to think about what the favorites are and focus on those. It’s such a starchy event anyway. And does it have to be such a huge bird?

Don Cazentre writes for NYup.com, syracuse.com and The Post-Standard. Reach it at [email protected], or follow him on NYup.com, to Twitter Where Facebook.