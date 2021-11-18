Thanksgiving dinner costs 14% more than last year, according to Farm BureauExBulletin







toggle legend David Zalubowski / AP

David Zalubowski / AP Prepare to add another stressor to your Thanksgiving vacation this year. The Farm Bureau reports that the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is up 14% from last year, averaging $ 53.31. Farm Bureau calculations include turkey, stuffing mix, sweet potatoes, butter buns, peas, cranberries, veg platter, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee and milk, with enough for leftovers. The turkey itself costs 24% more than last year, according to the group; it’s $ 23.99 for a 16 pound turkey. In order to find average costs, the Farm Bureau brought in volunteer buyers between Oct. 28 and Nov. 8, but the group, which lobbies on behalf of the agricultural industry, acknowledged that prices had already fallen since. the poll . This year, many grocery stores have lowered their prices later in the year, so the price of a frozen turkey, for example, is actually much more affordable right now. At the time of the survey, the cost for a 16-pound bird was approximately $ 1.50 per pound. But over the past week, it had fallen to 88 cents a pound for a frozen whole turkey. Veronica Nigh, senior economist at the Farm Bureau, says there are several factors behind the increase in costs this year, including supply chain disruptions, inflation and high demand for food, especially meat. “The trend of consumers to cook and eat at home more often due to the pandemic has led to increased demand for supermarkets and higher retail food prices in 2020 and 2021, compared to prices before. the pandemic in 2019 ” noted. But the price hike is far from being limited to the dinner table. Last week, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices were 6.2% higher in October than a year ago. This is the biggest increase in inflation since 1990. In separate figures released by the Agriculture Department this week, the price of Thanksgiving staples saw a more modest 5% increase from a year ago. Their list, based on figures from the AMS Market News Retail report for the week ending November 12, includes a 12-pound frozen turkey, sweet and red potatoes, cranberries, green beans and a gallon of milk. “We know that even small price increases can make a difference to family budgets, and we are taking all possible steps to mitigate that,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The good news is that the best turkey farmers in the country are convinced that anyone who wants a bird for their Thanksgiving dinner will be able to get one, and a big one will only cost a dollar more than last year.”

