Paytm debuts as India’s biggest IPO irritates some investors

MUMBAI, Nov. 18 (Reuters) – Digital payments start-up Paytm (PAYT.NS) made one of the worst debuts in the Indian stock market on Thursday as its shares fell more than 27% after the biggest IPO never carried out in India. Read more

Paytm’s first rout has raised questions about the impending Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the so far hot Indian market, including those from small rival MobiKwik and hotel aggregator OYO, as ratings are under investor control.

While some investors had questioned Paytm’s lack of profits and its high enterprise value of around 27 times gross margin, the magnitude of its price drop shocked many and wiped out more than $ 5 billion. the valuation of the initial public offering of Paytm. Read more

When the price fell, it only stalled when Paytm’s shares approached breaking-circuit levels on Indian stock exchanges.

Paytm, backed by Chinese group Ant and Japanese bank SoftBank (9984.T), grew rapidly after Uber (UBER.N) ranked it among the fast payment options in India and its popularity grew. increased in the middle of the government’s demonetization exercise in 2016.

Its founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who cried for joy at the opening ceremony, later told Reuters he was not disturbed by the slip and did not regret signing up. in India.

“One day does not decide our future,” he said.

“It’s a new business model. It takes a lot for someone to figure it out,” Sharma added in response to the market crash.

Paytm has expanded to services such as insurance, gold sales, movie and flight ticketing, bank deposits and remittances.

The value of Sharma’s equity holdings and ESOPs (Employee Share Ownership Plans) was $ 600 million below $ 1.69 billion at Paytm’s closing price of Rs 1,560.8, according to calculations by Reuters using figures from Paytm’s IPO prospectus.

Sharma did cash in on the IPO, however, selling some 1.87 million shares at the issue price of Rs 2,150 per share, bringing in Rs 4.02 billion ($ 54 million).

BREAK EVEN

Paytm expects it to break even by the end of next year or early 2023, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in July, although the company said in her prospectus that she expected to incur losses in the foreseeable future.

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma delivers a speech during his company’s IPO ceremony on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India on November 18, 2021. REUTERS / Niharika Kulkarni Read more

Investors and analysts on Thursday expressed concerns that the loss-making company was valued at some $ 18.7 billion when it went public.

“Paytm’s financial data is not very impressive and growth prospects appear limited … it is evident that the company does not have a clear path to earnings,” said Shifara Samsudeen, analyst at LightStream Research who publishes on SmartKarma.

The company reported a loss of 3.82 billion rupees ($ 51.5 million) in the quarter ended June, larger than a loss of 2.84 billion rupees for the same period last year .

Sharma said Paytm could become profitable when it doesn’t need to invest “a lot more” to fuel growth opportunities.

Although Paytm’s $ 2.5 billion IPO was valued at the top of the indicative range, demand was weaker than other recent IPOs like Nykaa and Zomato, which have been oversubscribed several times. . Read more

INFLATED RATINGS

Many market participants saw the fall of Paytm as a sign that local investors had grown disillusioned with skyrocketing valuations.

“Most domestic institutional investors seem to have ignored the IPO,” added Sumeet Singh, director of Aequitas Research, which posts on Smartkarma.

He said the stock was offered at 27 times the company’s value / gross profit for fiscal 2024, more than the 21.3 times for Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS).

Singh also noted that Ant and SoftBank had reduced their stakes in the IPO. Ant reduced its stake from 28% to 23% and SoftBank’s Vision Fund reduced its stake by 2.5 percentage points to 16%.

The listing could put “an end to odious prices in the IPO markets,” Mumbai-based investment adviser Sandip Sabharwal said.

Food delivery company Zomato jumped 66% when it debuted in July after raising $ 1.2 billion. Read more

More recently, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (FSNE.NS), which owns the trendy cosmetics platform Nykaa, jumped 80% after its $ 700 million IPO on November 10. Read more

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, JPMorgan, Citi and HDFC Bank were the bookkeepers of Paytm’s IPO.

Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai, Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch, Chandini Monnappa, Abhirup Roy, Savio Shetty and Euan Rocha; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Alexander Smith

