Starbucks partners with Amazon to test Cashierless stores

The new store concept uses Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to allow customers to purchase drinks, snacks and other items without queuing. Amazon



Starbucks is exploring a new store format in partnership with Amazon that will allow customers to purchase drinks, snacks and other items without queuing, using automated payment technology developed by the e-commerce giant.

< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>

The first concept store opens Thursday in New York, located on 59th Street between Lexington and Park Avenues. The companies currently have plans for at least three locations, with the second opening in The New York Times building in New York next year and the third location to be determined.

Starbucks is by far the largest company that has agreed to test the technology, which Amazon has installed in its own growing fleet of physical stores but has struggled to sell to others. The locations will be jointly operated, partly Starbucks and partly Amazon Go, the line of convenience stores that Amazon has been opening since 2018 to test and showcase its automated checkout technology.

Starbucks customers who want a quick coffee will find the experience similar to placing a mobile order at any other location – they order what they want in advance on the Starbucks app and find it ready to go. their arrival.

However, the new locations will also include an Amazon-operated section that’s filled with salads, sandwiches, and dozens of other items. Customers can enter by scanning their Amazon app, swiping a credit card, or signing up for a program called Amazon One, which identifies users by their palm and bills the registered credit card. Amazon then tracks what they pick up in real time, using a combination of shelf sensors, ceiling cameras, and computer vision, automatically billing them for what they keep. Customers receive a receipt within hours.

It’s like a giant pantry attached to your house, says Dilip Kumar, vice president of physical retail and technology at Amazon, in an interview. You can enter at any time, grab as many items as you want, and just exit.

The store is intended to cater for both people in a hurry and those who want to sit and stay for a while. It includes individual workspaces and extended tables with power outlets and USB ports. Customers spending an afternoon there, for example, can get up for a bottle of water and crisps and sit down.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>

It’s Starbucks’ traditional third place, just a bit more effortlessly, says Kathryn Young, senior vice president of global growth and development at Starbucks, in an interview. Starbucks often describes its locations as a third place that is neither home nor work.

The shops will also offer local dishes. In New York, that means bagels from Ess-a-Bagel, pastries from Dominique Ansel Bakery, and sushi from Genji Sushi. Amazon



The store concept presents an interesting network of the two Seattle-based companies. Behind the counter, Starbucks baristas in their green aprons conjure up lattes and present them to customers. The full Starbucks menu is available and customers can earn loyalty points for these items. However, Amazon has put its own branding at the entrance and in the section of the store it operates. He makes many food products in his own kitchen, and the items he sells do not earn points on the Starbucks app.

It’s a new twist in Amazon’s efforts to convince other companies to use its technology. It started to license the technology to third parties last year, but adoption has been slow and many retailers are reluctant to work with a company they see as their biggest competitor. Amazon’s technology is currently used by seven third-party customers in stadiums, airports and convention centers. Were in places where customers tend to have a lot of weather anxiety, Kumar says.

Cost is another barrier to adoption. According to internal documents obtained by Business intern, The company has made efforts to cut expenses, with the goal of reducing annual operating costs by nearly 75% between 2020 and 2023.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/>

Amazon continues to deploy the technology in its own stores, including 29 Amazon Fresh grocery stores and more than 20 Amazon Go convenience stores. The automated checkout will also be available at two new Whole Foods stores in Sherman Oaks, Calif. And Washington, DC l ‘next year. At this point, he’s only installed his technology in new stores, but Kumar says he’s able to upgrade existing locations.

Amazon and Starbucks declined to say how many joint sites they could eventually open, or if the technology could ever be introduced to any of the more than 30,000 Starbucks sites around the world. Starbucks wants to have a wide variety of store formats, Young says. The company has also doubled its pickup locations only since the start of the pandemic, reaching out to customers who want to pre-order, grab and go.