Business
Metro Bank takeover halt undermines the idea of challenging the old guard | Nils Pratley
Tthe hat didn’t last long. Two weeks ago, Metro Bank said it was in talks about an approach to take over private equity giant Carlyle. Now the talks are over for reasons that neither side is prepared to outline.
As he made his way to the exit, Carlyle didn’t even offer a few polite words of encouragement to Metro’s management team trying to revitalize a lender whose go-go expansion plans were dashed by a misrepresentation scandal in 2019. Metros shares fell 19%, returning to where they were at the start of the month.
The failure of the talks means that we will not hear Carlyle’s tentative original thought. But the lack of action is yet another blow to the idea that once third-tier bank valuations drop enough and Metro is valued at just 20% of book value, a big financial beast had to emerge for it. snapping a few together to create a bank challenger truly capable of challenging the old guard.
Consolidation at the bottom of the industry never seems to gain momentum. The standard explanations are all plausible. Regulators’ capital requirements can be onerous for small banks. Integrating IT systems is a costly task. And, even when you’ve reached a slightly larger size, it’s hard to attract additional customers because the change rates are still low.
Metro, perhaps, should be seen as a special case. Aside from its recent and calamitous history, it is a branch-dominated operation in a world that is shifting to digital banking. But the lack of competitiveness of the small part of the banking market is likely to bother regulators more than it does, especially if the money-making opportunities for retail lenders are set to multiply with rising prices. interest rate.
Ten years ago, after the financial crisis, regulatory reforms were not simply designed to make banks safer and more prudently run. A secondary objective was also to promote competition. Newcomers have appeared, and some like Starling, Revolut, and Monzo are ticking the box for user-friendly technology. None, however, can be considered to have seriously inconvenienced the big five or six in the core retail mortgage and personal loan market. If the consolidation does not happen now, it is difficult to see how the position will change.
Royal Mail share price rises, so does parcel popularity
It has to be handed it to Daniel Ketnsk, the Czech billionaire who made a big deal at Royal Mail: he noticed, as hardly anyone else did from the start to the middle of 2020, that things could not be right worse for the postal operator.
His first stake construction turned out to be perfectly timed. The share price was low at 130p-ish in April of last year, which was around the time Royal Mail chairman Keith Williams was issuing thunderous warnings about how the British business was losing 1 million a day. Current share price: 475 pence, up 10% from Thursday’s half-year figures which showed the group’s pre-tax profit of € 315 million.
Ketnsk has remained silent on its investment logic. Others speculated on a plan to free GLS, the international parcel operation, but the logic was perhaps simpler: the lockdown would help Royal Mail by accelerating the growth of parcels and forcing a deal with the unions on wages and productivity; and, if things got risky, there was always a chance to be relieved by the Ofcom regulator.
The first part has arrived. Williams after firing chief executive Rico Black has struck a deal with CWU and board room message now revolves around how improving coworker and union engagement delivers gains operational efficiency. The one-third increase in package volumes since the start of the pandemic (versus a one-fifth drop in letters) has been a neon-lit signal to all parties that the change needs to happen faster.
Ketnsk may also have calculated that once the burst of growth and decent margins (5.8% in the first half of the year) returns to UK operations, other financial metrics improve rapidly. The group now believes that GLS and the British company can finance their capital expenditure from their cash. Get a special dividend of 200 million and a share buyback of 200 million.
There remains the regulation, where the universal service obligation requires Royal Mail to deliver to every address in the country six days a week at a uniform price. Reform is advancing at an icy pace, but was likely heading towards a position where Saturday letters will be scrapped in exchange for a seven-day parcel pledge. As Royal Mail is trying to reach the latter on its own anyway, it’s hard to see an obvious downside to the business.
The only condition is that Ofcom insist that service standards improve as pandemic factors subside. Only 82.4% of first-class letters, against a target of 93%, arrived on time in the last quarter. Not that Ketnsk will be bothered, of course.
