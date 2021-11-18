Sweetgreen shares skyrocket after debut on Wall Street





Sweetgreen’s stock price nearly doubled at midday Thursday, hours after the upscale salad chain debuted on Wall Street.

The company set its price at $ 28 per share on Wednesday, ahead of its IPO on Thursday. The stock price jumped to around $ 54 at one point and hovered around $ 52 per share in afternoon trading.

The salad chain, which opened in 2007 and now has 140 restaurants, aims to serve “healthy food on a large scale,” according to an SEC filing related to its IPO.

Sweetgreen customers can make their own salad or choose from a selection of pre-set menu items, which also include hot bowls. Meals are pricey, with some salads priced at around $ 15 before any additions or sides.

A Sweetgreen salad could be the perfect meal for office workers who want to eat healthy and aren’t overly concerned about spending. But with the future of office work unknown, it’s a precarious time to bet on the appetites of these clients. “It is not certain that workers return to offices in urban centers on a regular basis, and even if they do, whether they will have a more flexible work schedule, which could reduce our income in our urban sites,” wrote the company in the SEC Filing. “If the transition to remote working continues even after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and workers do not return to their offices in urban centers or work less frequently from these locations, our business, our financial condition and our operating results could be adversely affected. , the company said. Some were skeptical of the chain’s business model before the IPO. David Trainer, CEO of investment research firm New Constructs, wrote in a note this week that the competition in the space is tough and Sweetgreen hasn’t done a great job of differentiating its offerings. Still, it’s an attractive time for private companies to go public. Startups are benefiting from low interest rates and other stimulus from the Federal Reserve as well as investor appetite for fast-growing companies. As a result, there have already been more initial public offerings in the first three quarters of 2021 than there have been in 1996 as a whole, the most important year on record for US companies. IPOs, according to FactSet. Paul R. La Monica of CNN Business contributed to this report.

