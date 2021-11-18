Else Nutrition receives conditional approval to graduate from Toronto Stock Exchange





Content of the article VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) (the Society Where Other ), is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange ( TSX ). Final approval for listing on the TSX is subject to the Company fulfilling certain customary conditions of the TSX by January 20, 2022. After receiving final approval from the TSX, Else intends to issue a press release confirming the date on which its common shares and warrants will begin trading on the TSX. At that time, the common shares and the warrants of Elses will simultaneously be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. The ticker symbol for the Company’s common shares and warrants on the TSX will remain unchanged in the form BABY, BABY.WT and BABY.WT.A. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article This is an important step for the Company. We believe the move to TSX, one of the premier exchanges for publicly traded companies, will broaden our reach with institutional investors and improve our access to capital markets. Commented Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and co-founder of Else Nutrition. Else is at an exciting stage in her growth and we are delighted to have been raised on the TSX and look forward to sharing our story and growth strategy with a new audience of international investors. She added. About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean, plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children and adults. Its revolutionary plant-based, soy-free formula is an alternative to the unique ingredient in the dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the 2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked # 1 for selling in the Baby & Toddler Formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BABY and is listed on the US OTC Markets QX under the symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Other executives include executives from major infant nutrition companies. Many of Else’s advisory board members have held senior positions in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition companies, and some of them currently hold various positions in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Childrens Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Childrens Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, in Israel and at the University Hospital of Brussels, Belgium. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article For more information visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram. Media contact

Erin Jundef

Shiny RP

[email protected] For more information, contact: Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder and Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: [email protected]

Phone. : +972 (0) 3-6445095 Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director of Else Nutrition

E: [email protected]

Phone. : 604-603-7787 Contact for U.S. Investor Relations: Lytham Partners, LLC

Mr. Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

E: [email protected]

TSX Venture Exchange Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as will, expectation, or similar phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the expected filing dates of the Company's financial information documents. These forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management considers appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release assume, among other things, that listing on the ESF will create additional liquidity and attract additional investors to the European market. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

