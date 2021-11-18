Tories’ Rail Spinning Won’t Wash Up North As Socket Is Pulled On Power Plant | Rail transport

For many in the north of England, the integrated rail review heralds less of a rail revolution and more of a rail betrayal.

There will be relief among those whose homes had to be bulldozed to make way for the eastern spur of the HS2, as well as those who have always viewed this project as an unforgivable waste of money that would primarily benefit London.

But good luck finding many who welcome the governments’ downgrading of Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR), which should have been a new east-west line connecting key cities in the north.

Perhaps this is because planners never went so far as to send compulsory purchase letters to properties obstructing the road or disturbing bats in the Peak District. But anyone who has been unlucky enough to depend on northern railways will agree that massive investment is needed to improve reliability and travel times.

And, above all, it is necessary to increase the capacity. Even tankers who would be happy to tar the Pennine Way would likely vote for NPR because it would prevent the M62 from becoming more of a parking lot than a highway during rush hour. Train lines are already full and demand is expected to increase 78-200% by 2050.

Vehicles line up on the M62 motorway between junctions 21 and 22. Photograph: Danny Lawson / PA

Slow freight trains often delay passenger services, and small local services are severely constrained by sharing tracks with faster mainline services, which have priority three times per hour.

The government is trying to make it look like its latest plans are better than the ones it promised years ago because they will allow passengers to see improvements faster. But much of the new railroad overhaul simply unearths old projects from the graveyard of broken promises. Given that it was the Conservative government that rolled back plans to electrify the Midlands Mainline and TransPennine Highway in 2017, breaking commitments from the 2015 manifesto, it’s hard to see why the North should be grateful. to see the two projects come back to the table.

Boris Johnson denies ‘betrayal’ of northern England as HS2 plan cuts video

The Manifesto 2019 said: We will build Northern Powerhouse Rail between Leeds and Manchester, then focus on Liverpool, Tees Valley, Hull, Sheffield and Newcastle.

Some may wonder if ministers can claim to build a new line if all they do is build a bit of new track and then perform an upgrade that was promised six years ago.

And what about poor old Bradford, a city of missed opportunities? The fifth largest metropolitan authority in England, it has a growing population of 542,100. In total, 26.3% of the population is under 18, compared to 21.4% nationally, making it the youngest city in the UK. However, no train passes through Bradford. All stop and turn around, at one of the two small stations.

It’s a dead end of over half a million people. Currently the 10 mile journey from Bradford to Leeds takes 20 minutes with the fastest service. But you can travel 38 miles to London from Reading (population: 220,000) in 24 minutes.

In fairness, the government has never promised Bradford an NPR shutdown, despite this being a key request from Transport for the North (TfN), the strategic body set up by the Tories to advise the government on the region’s transport needs and then systematically ignored.

He now says that simply electrifying the line to Leeds will cut the journey time to a more reasonable 12 minutes.

It is possible that party politics may have come into play. The three Bradford town center MPs are Labor, with two Tories in the outside seats of Shipley and Keighley, represented by backbench MPs Philip Davies and newcomer Robbie Moore. It is worth keeping in mind an article written by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Yorkshire Post in 2017 while still a backbench MP, which read: London has Crossrail, Midlands get HS2, and now we in the north need government to support Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Voters should probably know that when the government brags to invest 360m in the smart ticket office, it canceled the Transport for the Norths project doing just that in the north (but for less than half the price) earlier this year. And although he can’t find the money to fund a modern station in Bradford, he’s willing to pay for explore the restoration of a passenger service to Stocksbridge, a former steel town near Sheffield, home to less than 10,000 people.

As it turns out, Stocksbridge fired its first Tory MP since 1935 in the last general election.