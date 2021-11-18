Beaujolais Nouveau Day arrives in Pennsylvania today without the usual PLCB hype

Today is one of those annual wine holidays that even those who don’t follow the industry closely are familiar with: Beaujolais Nouveau Day.

The first release of the new vintage is marked in France (and places around the world, including the United States) on the third Thursday in November. At least before COVID, it was celebrated in France with fireworks, music and multi-day festivals. For wineries, it was inexpensive wine to make and helped with post-harvest cash flow.

Regionally, a handful of wineries are releasing their own from the grapes they picked just a month or two ago, but that number appears to be declining a bit.

At Pennsylvanias Fine Wines & Good Spirits stores, the day was always marked by tastings, giant bottles and accessories, said Shawn Kelly, deputy director of communications at the Pa. Liquor Control Board on Tuesday. These tastings being suspended, consumers can always stop and be directed to the Beaujolais Nouveau display, which will be dominated by the bottle with colorful labels that Georges duboeuf made famous.

So when will these popular in-store tastings return?

Beaujolais Nouveau Georges Duboeuf, the first wine of the harvest, sells for $ 12.99 a bottle at Fine Wines & Good Spirits stores in Pennsylvania.

Kelly said they started to reappear this summer, with the pandemic appearing to be on the decline and vaccines on the rise. Some of PLCB’s wine specialists have started sending out their weekly or bi-monthly emails touting the next tasting in their stores and what would be donated. The events began to appear on the PLCB website. Tastings, it seemed, were making a comeback, at least on a limited basis. Celebrity signings were only a matter of time.

And then the delta variant hit. We had to cut everything down right away, Kelly said. We had some events planned on our PLCB website and had to delete them all. It was just so quick.

The only events that have taken place since then have been two annual whiskey festivals, one in Pittsburgh on September 24 and the other in Philly on October 24. Participation rates for both indicated that demand for the bottle was still evident.

It was good to see them come back, Kelly said, and based on the numbers, people were happy to see them come back as well.

While Kelly couldn’t say when the resumption of in-store tastings and other events would occur, he confirmed that they were not gone for good. There’s nothing on the schedule now, he said, we’ve been constantly looking for ways to resume tastings and in-store programs, celebrity events. We want to do what’s right. We want to go back to what we have done in the past, but we want to do it in a safe and responsible manner.

Meanwhile, what is the probability will the impression of being normal by the end of the year is an increase in activity in the stores. Anchored by the holidays, November and December are the busiest months in the system each year. We ask our customers to be patient with them, Kelly noted, adding that demand may exceed supply for a number of products.

We encourage customers to shop early, don’t wait until the last minute, he said. If it’s something they know they’ll need, maybe stop by a few days early. Make a list. If there is something that is not in stock, work with our staff. They will be happy to help you find something that would be a good substation.

Kelly said the PLCB made a small part of the list of 43 products it started rationing in mid-September. The PLCB told customers of state stores as well as bars, restaurants and other licensees that they could not buy more than two bottles per day of these products.

That number has dropped to 37, Kelly said.

It’s a very, very small subset of what we offer, but if you’re a fan of these products it can be problematic and we understand that, he said. We had a hearing in the Legislature, I believe it was last month, on this. As we testified at the time, in some cases some of the sellers told us in August what we send you now is what you have for the rest of the year. It is definitely a challenge.

Here is an updated list of affected products, with the product code at the top:

98369 Bourbon Chocolate Ball Cream Liqueur 34 Proof (750 ML)

3165 Bakers Straight Bourbon Small Batch 107 Proof (750 ML)

6946 Blantons Single Barrel Straight Bourbon (750 ML)

85462 Bond and Lillard Straight Bourbon 100 Proof (375 ML)

98295 Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof (1 L)

6015 Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (750 ML)

8137 Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (1.75 L)

31380 Colonel EH Taylor Jr Straight Bourbon Small Batch Bottle in Bond 100 Proof (750 ML)

6984 Champagne Dom Prignon Brut (750 ML)

30690 Don Julio 1942 Tequila Aejo 80 Proof (750 ML)

6017 Eagle Rare Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 10 years (750 ML)

4405 Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (750 ML)

6275 Cognac Hennessy VS 80 Proof (1 L)

7840 Cognac Hennessy VS 80 Proof (200 ML)

8031 Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (375 ML)

8588 Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (50 ML)

8739 Cognac Hennessy VS 80 Proof (1.75 L)

9064 Champagne Mot & Chandon Ice Imprial (750 ML)

139 Mot & Chandon Ice Imprial Champagne Rose (750 ML)

9817 Mot & Chandon Imprial Champagne Brut (375 ML)

5938 Mot & Chandon Imprial Champagne Brut (750 ML)

8797 Mot & Chandon Imprial Champagne Brut (1.5 L)

98232 Mot & Chandon Imprial Champagne Brut (187 ML)

8458 Mot & Chandon Imprial Champagne Ros (750 ML)

98231 Mot & Chandon Imprial Champagne Ros (187 ML)

Champagne Imprial Nectar 8170 Mot & Chandon (750 ML)

3396 Mot & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Ros (750 ML)

5040 Mot & Chandon Nectar Imprial Champagne Ros (375 ML)

98233 Mot & Chandon Nectar Imprial Champagne Ros (187 ML)

9709 Patrn Tequila Silver 80 Proof (750 ML)

9567 Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 90 Proof (750 ML)

9597 Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rose (750 ML)

6579 Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut Label Jaune (1.5 L)

6924 Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut Label Jaune (750 ML)

5078 Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut Label Jaune (375 ML)

85464 WB Saffell Straight Bourbon 107 Proof (375 ML)

3985 Weller Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (750 ML)

