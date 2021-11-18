Stock market today: new highs of the S&P and the Nasdaq thanks to Apple and Nvidia





The stock market went through another tame session at the broader index level on Thursday, but a few exciting individual moves in Big Tech were just enough to get the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite return to record territory. Initial jobless claims for the week ended Nov. 13 didn’t seem to affect stocks much. The week’s 268,000 deposits were barely more than expected (260,000), but also slightly lower than last week’s revised upward 269,000. More encouraging was the Philadelphia Fed, which showed activity jumped to 39.0 in November from 23.8 last month (any reading above zero indicates growth). The Philly Fed Index was the second regional survey this week to explode expectations, said Michael Reinking, senior marketing strategist for the New York Stock Exchange. Regional surveys are the first data for November, suggesting that Markit’s PMI data for next Tuesday could be strong as well. However, a few mega-cap tech moves were the main drivers for Thursday’s index action. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. Apple (AAPL, + 2.9%) hit records in the middle of a Bloomberg report that the company accelerates the development of a fully autonomous electric vehicle, with a possible model revealed by 2025, citing people familiar with the matter. And chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA, + 8.3%) resumed its meteoric run after reporting a 50% year-over-year improvement in third quarter revenue and better than expected earnings thanks to a strong quarter in its revenue of games and data centers.

This resulted in another outstanding daily performance for tech, which overall hit new relative highs for the first time since September 2020, according to Scott Brown, technical strategist for LPL Financial. “Technology continues to be a key driver of higher productivity and is home to many of the fastest growing companies,” he says. “Although it outperforms all industries with 9% profit growth in 2020, profit growth this year is on track to exceed 30%.” The S&P 500 gained 0.3% to a record 4,704, and the Nasdaq finished up 0.5% to a new high of 15,993. Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, slipped 0.2% to 35,870; Cisco Systems (CSCO, -5.5%) pulled back on the industry average after posting weak quarterly forecasts. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 fell 0.6% to 2,363.

fell 0.6% to 2,363. U.S. crude futures contracts rose 0.8% to $ 79.01 a barrel.

rose 0.8% to $ 79.01 a barrel. Gold Futures slipped 0.5% to $ 1,861.40 an ounce.

slipped 0.5% to $ 1,861.40 an ounce. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) climbed 1.6% to 17.40.

climbed 1.6% to 17.40. Bitcoin fell to a roughly one-month low, falling 3.9% to $ 57,998.79. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.)

fell to a roughly one-month low, falling 3.9% to $ 57,998.79. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) It was a hot market start for Soft green (SG). The Los Angeles-based quick and casual salad chain opened today at $ 52, well above last night’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) price of $ 28 per share and more than double. from the expected range of $ 23 to $ 25 per share. SG’s opening price gave the company a market value of over $ 5.5 billion, although it ultimately closed the day at $ 49.50. There are still a handful of names waiting to be made public in the final weeks of 2021, closing what has been a big year for IPOs.

(SG). The Los Angeles-based quick and casual salad chain opened today at $ 52, well above last night’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) price of $ 28 per share and more than double. from the expected range of $ 23 to $ 25 per share. SG’s opening price gave the company a market value of over $ 5.5 billion, although it ultimately closed the day at $ 49.50. There are still a handful of names waiting to be made public in the final weeks of 2021, closing what has been a big year for IPOs. Macy’s (M) was a big winner after profits as retail stock jumped 21.2%. In the third quarter, the department store reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings per share of $ 1.23 on revenue of $ 5.4 billion. M also said comparable sales jumped 35.6% year-over-year on a no longer licensed basis, while digital sales jumped 19%. Still, CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring maintained a hold rating on the stock. “We like the improvements to the balance sheet and the business model, but expect FY22 to be a banner year for Macy’s,” he wrote in a note. 2022: the year of the stock picker? As we head into the final rounds of 2021, Morgan Stanley Research is lukewarm about the 12-month risk / reward proposition offered by the broader indices, but they believe investors may find opportunities in individual stocks. Even so, “although our main theme for 2022 is to focus more on stocks than on sectors and styles, we cannot ignore them. long-term rate, ”says the team in its 2022 outlook. This led Morgan Stanley to overweight the healthcare sector, which stands out for its defensive qualities and growth at a reasonable price. No wonder there. Healthcare seems to have something for everyone, from blue chip pharmaceutical companies with big dividends to growing biotech companies. But if you are looking at the industry with a specific eye on the New Year, look no further. We have started our annual dive into the different market segments with the best healthcare stocks for 2022, where COVID-19 is still expected to be a factor for some but not all potential winners. Kyle Woodley had been NVDA for a long time at the time of this writing.

