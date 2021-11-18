Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,637.54, down 15.48 points.) Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 66 cents, or 2.58%, to $ 24.97 on 22.9 million shares. Definity Financial Corp. (TSX: DFY). Financial. Down 83 cents, or 2.96 percent, to $ 27.17 on 8.2 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up five cents, or 2.81%, to $ 1.83 on 7.8 million shares. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Financial. Down 43 cents, or 0.61%, to $ 70.42 on 6.7 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 2.68 percent, to $ 16.09 on 5.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.22 percent, to $ 32.30 on 5.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Lion Electric Co. (TSX: LEV). Down 51 cents or 3.5 percent to $ 13.96. Lion Electric Co. says Groupe Autobus Sguin has ordered 55 electric school buses to be delivered by 2025. The price to pay for the 45 LionA and 10 LionC bus models was not immediately available. The new buses will be used on school routes in the Montreal and Laval regions in Quebec. Lion Electric says the order is conditional on a grant under the Quebec government’s school transportation electrification program and the federal government’s zero-emission transportation fund. The order is in addition to the 60 LionC buses ordered by Autobus Sguin in January. Last month, Lion Electric received a conditional order for 1,000 electric school buses from Student Transportation of Canada. Parkland Corp. (TSX: PKI). Down 58 cents or 1.7 percent to $ 34.49. As British Columbians in flood-affected communities continue to see queues and sporadic blackouts at gas stations, experts say the province is not in immediate danger of running out of fuel. However, in the longer term, B.C.’s gasoline supply depends on the resumption of operations of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has been idle since Sunday as a precautionary measure due to flooding and extreme weather conditions in parts of it. the province where it operates. Since flooding and washouts damaged railroads and highways and cut off parts of British Columbia’s access to the rest of the country, residents of the westernmost province have experienced long lines of traffic. ‘waiting and, in some cases, a complete lack of products in the service stations of some communities. . The Saanich Police Department said on social media Thursday that queues at gas stations in the greater Victoria area are causing traffic disruptions to the point that BC Transit has to divert its buses to other routes. But Vijay Muralidharan, Calgary-based consulting director with Kalibrate, formerly Kent Group Ltd., said these issues are not the result of the pipeline shutdown or a lack of overall fuel supply in the province. While 40 percent of British Columbia’s gasoline enters the province as refined product from Alberta through the Trans Mountain pipeline, British Columbia also produces its own gasoline at a Parkland-owned refinery in Burnaby. Corporation. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 18, 2021. The Canadian Press

